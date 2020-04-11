Welcome to AVQ and AY again, where we asked a question for discussion among staff and readers. Think of a suggestion to compare the notes in this interface with pop culture, to reveal your embarrassing tastes and experiences.

This week’s question comes from assistant editor Alex McLevy:

What is your favorite background look from a cartoon?

Alex McLevy

You have to travel far below the list before moving on to one of my favorite non-existent background boards The Simpsons. It’s partly autobiographical – I’ve grown obsessively like many generations, but also because the show has been cursed for so long. One of my favorites is something I keep on VHS tape, I watch it over and over and over every time I break it on the tape until it’s worn out: It’s too early: Episode 16 of the season, “Homer travels to Springfield Mall to try and return a pair of shoes When he fell, the family dog, Santa’s Little Assistant, had chewed the gap. On his way to the checkout from the shoe store, he passed a man who skillfully hit another boy on the neck, right under a section labeled “Kickboxing”. It’s completely unmarked and everyone makes me laugh. Single. Time.

Cameron Scheetz

Wall-E is a surprising success from Pixar at the height of his powers. It is also clearly apocalyptic in its description of the earth as a literal pile of rubbish and in its prophecy of a gelatinous human race. With a bold move, archival footage shows humanity as living people, the 29th-century homo sapiens Pixar signature resembling babies raised in CGI style. The apparent de-evolution was demonstrated while visiting Captain McCrean’s neighborhoods: His wall features Portraits of Axiom’s previous captains, each more cartoon than the last. This is a clever example of Pixar’s world-building, but the shiny bottom is also relevant to me. Did a human race cut off from each other and communicate with screens? Wall-E has had a reason in my mind for the last few weeks.

Shannon Miller

From constantly changing opening credits to the pun-nominal list of Burgers of the Day, Bob’s Burger there is always a perfect handle on the back plate. It’s hard to decide which of Bob’s ideas is superior (“I know why Cajun Burger sounds”, even though I’ve never seen it, something breaks me). The favorite background jam of this or any series, is not actually a burger. There are three episodes in the season of “Kids Run A Restaurant,” an accident that requires stitching between Bob’s two fingers. On the way home, the stitches open and the wound begins to bleed profusely. As the moment turns into chaos the man driving the car behind Linda and Bob can only look at extreme horror. The scene only grows through the Yippie-Pie-Yay and Nuthin ‘But Lids from the grocery stores. Linda Belcher’s weeping, blood-stained face really needs first-rate details to distract her. I hope he recovered from the trauma.

Eric Adams

Like spiritual heir Bob Burger, Home Movies Many original songs come to the fore: Brandon the Young’s commands between a different example on two screens, such as Franz Kafka’s Rock Opera and “Putting Marbles on the Nose”; live-fast, immortal-young, dampened by-Coach-McGuirk-jammed-car-window musical theater theater anthem “I’ll race.” But one of the funniest numbers of the show buried in a birthday party from hell: The resident, who plays in the background throughout the season, has little pessimism about children’s music. When the tension began to break – Jason (H. John Benjamin) hit the bottom of the candy bender rock, and coach McGuirk (also Benjamin) tried to punch the guests in the gut – the lyrics of the song subtly introduced themselves. “Oh, birthday doodly do / a ding-dong doodly doodly ding-dong doo / birthday, birthday / how are you? / Open gifts, cake too / birthday is a good thing.” Totally unshaken and repeated on this holiday shit show perfectly suited. It sounds like an explosion to celebrate, the sound of a small clown is affected by a small sound that affects zanier more than Home Movies. In this subtle show, you have to play like a traffic jam whisper.

Gwen Ihnat

Very dear Disney left the XD series

Gravity waterfall there was always a ton of background signs: Just the posters in the Hidden Picture generally needed to be frozen, the skinny city was always ready to wrap itself in something familiar like a poster reading like a library. the two books are terrified of the hope of reading each other. One of my favorites comes from a road trip episode: “On the Roadside,” Gruncle Stan takes children on a track on Mount Mystery. Dipper and Candace toured Mummy Town in the United States under a proud sign “Daily New Mummies!” As Dipper points out, this concept is not only hilarious, but also disturbing, because how does that happen? In true Gravity Falls fashion, the truth is revealed in a very unique way (warning: giant spiders are involved).

William Hughes

Several series worked hard to capture the Simpsons’ rear engagement crown BoJack Horseman, A show that balances a very sad horse hero with Hollywoo’s best untapped comedy. It’s hard to choose just one great background BoJack background plug – A Ryan Seacrest type! Plenty of news shironu! Todd does a lot! But if we play favorites, Mr. Peanutbutter’s most beloved banner company is the evolving costume of the war hard to beat. It’s a pretty simple joke – every word he says is printed, including instructions not to write those words, but the escalation that continues throughout each season of the show is a consistent pleasure every time it is shown behind one of Mr. Peanutbutter’s great events. (Peanut butter is a word.)

Sam Barsanti

Half the fun Teens Go Titans! chooses back poster jokes like Deadman’s body falling into a crawl between floors, but it’s more heartwarming compared to my favorite this joke. In the “Some Effort” section, starring Cyborg trying to do something romantic on Valentine’s Day, there is a scene where the Titans are in a class. The wall behind them is decorated hearts that appeal to famous superhero coupleslike, Clark + Lois, Ollie + Dinah (Happiness, unfortunately) and Ivy + Harley, but the best part is that they stop at DC. There’s also Pete + MJ, April + Donnie and wait, there’s something in my eyes – Steve + Peg.

