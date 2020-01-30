What it means now WHO declared coronavirus a global emergency

The World Health Organization has declared the corona virus a global health emergency today. It was only the sixth time that it was declared a global pandemonium.

This is a last resort of the WHO and reflects the seriousness of the situation. The death toll in China is currently 170, with 7,818 cases confirmed in 18 countries worldwide, including Australia. In Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States, there were at least eight human-to-human infections.

So what does it mean that coronavirus is a global health emergency?

The official name is “Emergency for Public Health of International Interest” (PHEIC) and was only declared five times before: for swine flu in 2009, the resurgence of polio in 2014, Ebola in 2014, Zika virus in the year 2016 and Kivu Ebola in 2018. 2020. (Yes, the last one is still possible.)

It is defined by the WHO as “an exceptional event that poses a public health risk to other countries due to the international spread of disease and may require a coordinated international response”.

The statement refers to the Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is empowered to make recommendations to combat the worldwide spread of the disease, including travel restrictions. However, Ghebreyesus currently does not recommend restricted trade or travel to China.

“Let me be clear, this statement is not a vote of no confidence in China,” said Ghebreyesus.

“Our main concern is that the virus can spread to countries with weaker health systems.”

Why have you just declared it a global health emergency now?

WHO declined to declare a PHEIC, partly because it looked like the spread could be curbed, and partly because it feared it could harm China’s economy. Most of the confirmed cases concerned people who had recently traveled to Wuhan, where the virus broke out. With the confirmed individual cases, the WHO does not take any risk that the virus will spread to countries with poor health systems.

Although the organization has no authority over other countries, it can stand up to governments for the scientific justification of trade or travel restrictions imposed in the event of an international emergency.

What is the matter with the Aussies who are stuck in China?

Good! It’s a big mess. You can read PEDESTRIAN.TV’s statement here, but the short version says that the Morrison government’s proposed plan to quarantine them all on Christmas Island is not on track. Qantas, who would be transporting people, cannot land his 747 on the tarmac of Christmas Island, experts warn that the hospital may not be equipped to deal with the worsening cases of the virus, and Australia has no permission from China to supply the 747 In any case, hundreds of citizens are still being evacuated.

How about this vaccine?

Scientists run here against the clock and Australia is the leader. The Doherty Institute in Melbourne has successfully grown a sample of coronavirus in its laboratory this week. This is the first important step in the search for a vaccine. With this work, the CSIRO will now grow large amounts of coronaviruses to develop a vaccine and plans to begin animal testing within six weeks.

