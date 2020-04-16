What it was like at the ‘outrageous’ events held at Freddie Mercury’s Kensington residence

Throughout the top of his new music vocation, Freddie Mercury lived in a South Kensington dwelling that was the website of many extravagant parties as a result of the 1980s.

Soon after reporting this tale we discovered that some of our West London readers not only lived in that region but also attended the musician’s late night soirées.

Leigh Mason, 57, grew up in Ladbroke Grove and partied in Freddie’s house – identified as Yard Lodge – 3 periods between 1986-87.

Leigh stated: “There was a club in Earls Court docket identified as Copacabana. In that time in the 70s via the 80s that area was notorious for owning heaps of homosexual folks, the homosexual scene in London wasn’t that massive at that time.

“I used to hang out there with some close friends on Saturdays and I got invited to a social gathering there [Garden Lodge] by a mutual pal.”

Freddie’s former home in South Kensington, now inhabited by his previous companion Mary Austin, is recognised for its towering walls creating it hard to see much of the festivities from the highway. Residents who lived on his highway in the 1980s, while, explained seeing drag queens likely into the star’s home.

Leigh included: “I recall remaining in awe of him when I first saw him. He was the fantastic host, creating confident absolutely everyone was obtaining what they wanted, inquiring individuals what sort of audio they required on.

“He encouraged people to be as outrageous as they wished to be. It was like a competition.”

Leigh described attending these parties as a “broad eyed” 24-yr-outdated from Ladbroke Grove and staying taken aback by the gravity of the place he’d uncovered himself.

“It was a true combine of people today and comprehensive of laughter. There have been drag queens, men head to toe in leather, men and women executing coke. Searching back on it I imagine it was his loneliness and wanting people to shell out the night.

“It didn’t look to be complete of celebs. It just appeared to be additional artistic types and combined with some locals from down the street which was interesting,” Leigh stated.

Lovers paid tribute on the Yard Lodge partitions

(Impression: Adnergje)

Whilst Leigh explained that there were being couple superstars at the Mercury home, he did place Rod Stewart’s former girlfriend Britt Eckland, and also recalled Mary Austin being like a “body guard” with Freddie.

On the house’s interior, Leigh said: “The property was fascinating. It was quite antique and sumptuous with attractive sofas everywhere. It had heaps of art within as well.”

Philip Mullet, also a member of the Kensington neighborhood labored for a organization that did do the job on the inside of of Freddie’s Kensington residence.

He stated the Queen frontman gave them all tickets to his Wembley Arena demonstrate. Yet another member of the Kensington local community, Mark Leigh, worked as a supply driver for a deli and frequently delivered to Back garden Lodge.

Leigh shared that the parties regretably only lasted six months ahead of Freddie moved to Berlin.

