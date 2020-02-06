What it’s like to buy a 1959 custom Porsche

When Zagato publicly announced its Porsche 356 Coupé, it was already sold out.

In April 2018, the legendary Italian body builder Zagato announced the construction of nine editions of a rare Porsche. Indeed, the Carrera Coupé from 1959 was so rare that Zagato had only recently discovered that it had its own design. When they announced the project to the public, the company had already sold all nine units.

You may be wondering who can access these limited vehicles? Where do they land The Wall Street Journal He recently tracked down one of these Porsche 356 Zagato coupes and learned the story from the owner, 37-year-old Benjamin Clymer, founder and CEO of the watch magazine and online shop Hodinkee.

“Four years ago I was at a watch exhibition in Basel and the bodywork company Zagato exhibited car designs there,” writes Clymer. “I met them and they had this project that they wanted to share with me. That’s when I got to know the 356 Zagato Coupé. “

In other words, when it comes to high-quality, bespoke automobiles, whether it’s a body builder like Zagato or a brand like Ferrari, these companies turn to potential buyers first, not the other way around. How Zagato got involved with Clymer isn’t clear, but he mentions that he bought a Lancia with a bespoke Zagato body around 2015, so there were precedents.

The photo above shows Zagato’s rendering of the car, but what does Clymer’s end product look and feel like? The journal took some photos, but Clymer described it as a 1959 Porsche 356, but with a hand-hammered aluminum body, custom color and leather trim, and driver specifications designed for him personally.

OK, now the real question: how much did it cost? Clymer writes: “It took almost three years to build this car and it cost about as much as a new Porsche 911 GT2 RS would cost.”

