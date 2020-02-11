What it’s like to live in London’s most isolated Bromley district

When we think of London – the busy streets, tall buildings and the London Underground immediately come to mind. But there’s a Bromley pocket that couldn’t be further from this picture.

The area around Melody Road at Biggin Hill is the most isolated location in all of London.

It is a picturesque valley surrounded by trees, quiet roads and locals who like to say “hello” during the daily walk of the dogs – very unfamiliar with the busy city streets we are used to.

But the location is very far, the average journey to an elementary school on foot or by public transport is 16 minutes.

And bad news if you feel bad too, because a general practitioner is 14 minutes on foot or by public transport, 10 minutes by bike or nine minutes by car, while it takes 40 minutes to get to the hospital by public transport.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

So what do locals think of life in this part of Biggin Hill? Well, we visited the area and asked the residents what they honestly thought.

Keely Latham, 33, has lived in Biggin Hill for four years since moving from Bromley Common and loves it.

The views from the homes of Biggin Hill are incredible

(Image: Keely Latham)

Living with her husband Tom and their young children, this family would choose to live nowhere else but in this pretty little pocket of hills and fields.

Keely said, “Living in Biggin Hill is like being away from all the built-up areas. You feel like you are in the countryside, but you are still quite close to these bustling cities.

“I think they’ve pretty much dotted with convenience stores that I think have covered all the basics, but as in all areas, you can still live on a road that requires you to drive if you need to ‘a store or consult a doctor.

“Bus lines stop in all areas so you can get to where you need to go if you need to use public transportation.

“It’s too bad the only manicure store they have is way too expensive, it’s like the London prices are weird. They need more restaurants and maybe a few other take-out options. “

To stay up to date with all the latest news, stories and events happening in South London, give the My South London Facebook page a taste.

We will provide you with the latest traffic and travel updates, including updates on London train and tube services, in regions such as Southwark, Croydon, Greenwich, Lewisham, Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth and Brixton.

The latest news will be brought directly to your news feed, including updates from the police, ambulances and firefighters. We will also bring you updates of our courses and advice, as well as longer and lighter readings.

We also publish your photos and videos, so send us a message with your stories.

Like the My South London Facebook page here.

You can also follow us on Twitter here.

Although they are a bit more isolated than other areas of Greater London, Keely and Tom both plan to stay in the area for the foreseeable future.

Tom, also 33, added: “We moved to Biggin Hill in 2016 and I would not be living anywhere now. People seem to have lived here since childhood, for example; there are parents in the school of my son Joseph who attended the same primary school where they now send their own children, which is good.

“We really like living in Biggin Hill.”

However, not everyone celebrates the area as much. A mom of four, Laura Rance, 35, lived in the Lewisham neighborhood before moving here 18 years ago, but doesn’t see herself staying in the area forever.

View of Melody Road shows how rural the area looks

(Image: Angie Quinn)

Laura explained: “Living here is good, but there is not much to do unless you are going for a walk with a dog, but socially there is not much.

“I’ve been living here since I was 17 and it’s a very quiet area. I come from south east London, although I think it is better for my children to live here.

“It’s really isolated, there are no trains, Co-Op only opened a store here recently and this is the best thing that happened because it’s very convenient to have the store at end of our road.

These are the local stores near Melody Road

(Image: Angie Quinn)

“In general, I would choose to go to New Addington or Sevenoaks to do my shopping, which is far from here.

“I thought about moving but not in London, I would rather go a little further for a new start, but I won’t do it until all my children have left school.

“If I could change something in the area, I would make it more accessible, some people like it because it is a small, quiet place, but they need to add things for the children.

“There is nothing for them to do except hang out in the parks. It would be great to be able to bring the children from the community together.

“It doesn’t seem like Biggin Hill is part of Bromley, I mean taking a bus to Bromley Town Center is a mission, I would consider the area to be more Surrey than London.”

Although considered the most isolated part of London, Biggin Hill is perfect for couples and families who want a lifestyle that blends urban and country life.

Do you live in Biggin Hill? Let me know your opinion by email: angie.quinn@trinitymirror.com

.