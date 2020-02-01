What it’s like to spend a day behind the scenes as a London Zoo keeper – Ellie McKinnell

Like many children, I grew up wanting to be a number of things, from a popstar to a teacher, but one of the most niche ambitions I had was to be a zoo keeper.

I watched the wildlife park religiously and learned as much as I could about all the animals, while constantly harassing my poor parents to take me to the zoo at each party.

So when I had the opportunity to go behind the scenes and live life as a zoo keeper at the London Zoo, I was excited.

Start the day

Zoo keepers have to get up early, so I was very relieved that I shouldn’t have arrived before 8:45 am – and our first job was to have breakfast!

After putting on our very stylish boilers – something that certainly became useful later – we were taken to the canteen for croissants, hot drinks and fruit while we were given an overview of the day’s plan and informed all the safety precautions.

After learning that there are regular animal evacuation drills, just like we have fire alarm tests at work, we had a great opportunity to speak to our guide, who was the keeper of hoofed animals , of what it was like to be a full-time caretaker.

Our first job was the most physical of the day: cleaning the camels.

We went into the outside enclosure to collect poop and hay, then hung hay baskets and branches for the camels to undress.

I was too excited to have to wear a swimsuit

(Image: Grahame Larter)

Once the camels were released, we headed to their inner enclosure for another round of mucking and filling the area with wood chips.

It may not sound like much fun, but there were six of us, including the caretaker, so the work was done before it was too hard to work hard and in the meantime we learned a lot about the animals.

For example, did you know that a camel’s lower lip becomes floppy when they are relaxed, so this is a good way to say what they think of your presence.

Animal enrichment

The ZSL London Zoo is not only a place for the public to see incredible animals, but it is a major charity that helps protect wildlife in its natural habitat and works to bring species to the brink of extinction.

Everything at the zoo is designed both to recreate the animals’ natural habitat and to help them stay stimulated by new games, from smart ways to feed animals to fun toys.

We went to see the hunting dogs, where we helped make an enrichment toy and watch them decimate in seconds.

We stuffed a long cardboard box with hay from the meerkat enclosure so that it would be scented, and we threw the boxes into the enclosure while being introduced (from a distance!) Into the pack – all male, and one carrying a tracker as a test before it is used on hunting dogs in the wild.

About 10 seconds later, it was shredded

(Image: Grahame Larter)

Meal time at the zoo

One of the main characteristics of the day was to feed various animals and prepare their food.

Our first stop was In With The Monkeys, which is home to a range of exotic primates, where we would feed the spider monkeys, so named because their tails are used as a fifth member.

We were able to feed them cucumber and getting close to them was amazing – you could see how human their features were, down to their nails.

It has been pointed out that the female monkey continues to press her belly against the bars – this is because every time she is pregnant, her ultrasound is taken that way, so it has become something she does every once she has eaten.

The next step was preparing food for the hoofed animals, and we were taken to a kitchen as professional as you would expect to see in a restaurant.

Blackboards listed each of the day’s animal menus, and we each took a job – I was in charge of lunch for the okapi (an animal related to the giraffe but more like a zebra, with stripes on its hind legs).

Preparing the food was a real team effort

(Image: Grahame Larter)

It turned out that the female okapi was a bit difficult, so I had to create separate meals for the two of them, which involved cutting different types of cabbage mixed with different dumplings.

After making the food, I went outside and met the two of them, and gave them a few sprigs of willow to eat as a good little snack before lunch.

Fill gaps



Naturally, we had a fixed schedule to feed the animals, and given that we had a group of five – apparently quite large compared to normal – we accomplished certain tasks faster than expected. It worked in our favor, as it allowed us to explore other areas near the zoo with a caretaker who knew his stuff.

We wandered into the butterfly house and were shown the wide range of butterflies and butterflies they had – apparently, if a butterfly lands on you, it’s not because you smell like a flower, but because that you are sweating.

We also approached lions, lemurs and meerkats to visit “ David Attenborough’s favorite building in the zoo, ” the Blackbird pavilion, which houses a wide range of free-flying birds.

Of course there was also our lunch, where we had a free meal (including cakes) as part of the experience.

All the animals were standing and at the first hour of the morning

(Image: Grahame Larter)

Back to work

I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to go back to work after lunch, because the afternoon was the most important time of the day – going in with the penguins.

Our official job was to clean up the poop from the rocks that bordered the compound, but as we did, we got a lot of attention.

We were warned to be careful because the penguins were a mixed bag – some super nice and others more likely to give you a bite than a hug.

One of us waddled almost as soon as we started brushing our teeth and was so cooperative that we almost walked in line giving everyone a chance to say hello. The experience was largely driven by what the penguin wanted to do, which caused a woman to have a penguin pinch in her very unexpectedly as if she were hugging him.

The penguins were (especially!) Very friendly

(Image: Grahame Larter)

The caretaker pointed to a fascinating piece of the compound, demonstrating perfectly how carefully they are thought of – a nearby lavender plant and a few fans outside the penguin house.

Fans are used to mimic the sea breeze that penguins would get in their natural environment, accompanied by a few spray devices to reproduce ocean spray. Meanwhile, lavender is important in summer to deter mosquitoes, which like to bite penguins.

After all the excitement of the penguins, we were led to feed the new Red River pigs with nuts. Their guardian rang a bell and they all left their enclosure, having already learned that the bell means food.

We spent some time tossing the nuts over the fence in the enclosure, watching the pigs sniff and chew enthusiastically while playing rough and tumbling with each other.

It turned out that throwing away the feed for the pigs was a warm-up for the big job – the gorillas.

The impressive group of gorillas had lost their dominant female less than a week ago, and therefore underwent some changes in the rank structure, which was interesting to watch while we were feeding them.

Meet the okapi – with its 35 cm long tongue!

(Image: Grahame Larter)

We were given a few types of cabbage and sweet potato to throw on the moat (not all) and on the grass on the other side. We were told to try to distribute the food so they could all take it before retiring to eat it in peace, but each had their own technique for maximizing their food collection.

A younger member of the troop realized that if he allowed the larger gorillas to collect as much as they wanted, then he could get the rest – he might not have had the most big chunks but that meant he had as much food in total.

It was nice to hear the head guard talking about the gorillas, his love for them was quite clear. He was able not only to identify the animals at very great distance, but to tell us which parent they were most like and all about their personality.

He pointed out to us a young male who we hope will be a silverback, but explained that in fact an adult male only becomes a silverback if there is another adult male in the troop – the hair becomes silvery as a hormonal response to show that it is the dominant male.

End on a strange note

As the day came to an end, you couldn’t help but feel a little sad, knowing that this great experience would soon end.

Our last task of the day was to deliver a little more food, this time to the ring-tailed coatis, but also to enter their enclosure with them.

At the end of the day, you feel like a real professional

(Image: Grahame Larter)

While they were inside, we were given pieces of food to hide around the compound, burying pieces of vegetables in the ground and pushing them into holes in the tree.

Then we were told to sit on the floor, back against the wall and legs in front of us, before the mealworms were thrown on our legs. The coatis were released and, of course, came to climb on our legs in search of delicious insects.

After sitting for about ten minutes staring at the coat, you realized how tiring it was to be standing almost non-stop all day, and it was nice to hear that it was time for a refreshment.

As we sat down enjoying a cookie and a drink, I was sad to realize that it was the end – it was time to go back and turn our keeper over for the day suits that I really liked.

It was only 3 p.m. when we finished, so we had the rest of the day to explore the items we had missed in the group. I headed straight for Tiger Territory just in time to feed, and seeing a tiger practically flee from its perch and up close was a perfectly magical end to a bright day.

The verdict

No exaggeration, it was one of the best experiences of my life. As an animal lover, the chance to get close to these rare creatures was a dream come true, and spending time with the guards gave me a chance to learn a lot more than you ever could. by reading the signs around the zoo.

As soon as I got home from the experience, I looked to volunteer at the zoo, and that is something I will probably do (if I can adapt it to my busy work schedule). You can volunteer to do similar work behind the scenes, or volunteer to engage visitors and chat with guests about the animals.

There are also other experiences – both at ZSL London Zoo and ZSL Whipsnade – on offer, including a night in a Lions’ log cabin and photography workshops.

The monkeys were so smart

(Image: Grahame Larter)

Guardian experiences for the day start from £ 240 per person, and there are separate junior guardian experiences for younger animal lovers.

The Zoological Society of London does incredible work around the world, helping people and wildlife live side by side, investigating threats to animal health and bringing wildlife to the brink of extinction.

There are many ways you can support them, including making an online donation here.

