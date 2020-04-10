Jacqueline Fernandez is often tagged as Bollywood’s Sunshine, with her infectious laugh and happy go-lucky nature. The epidemic in the world has been struggling with soaking spirits amid the coronavirus, but Jacqueline is doing her best to spread happiness through her social media handles.

But this time it’s not her social media handle but the Instagram handle of megastar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan caught our fancy. Arpita, who regularly shares updates about her and her superstar brother’s life, recently shared a video of Jacqueline spending time with her son, Ahil Sharma.

What! Jacqueline Fernandez stumbled into this superstar’s house on a 7-day lock

Arpita shared the video with the caption, “Lovestruck by Jacqueline.” What we are thinking now is that Arpita is currently living with her husband Ayush Sharma, Salman Khan and a few others at the Panvel farmhouse in Salman and if the video goes on … it makes us think that Jacqueline is also living with Khan and her family. Surely no one can travel in the midst of a 7-day lockdown?

Meanwhile, Salman and Jacqueline are urging their fans to stay indoors and be safe in the middle of the woods.

Meanwhile, a definitive report from Spitboy has claimed that Sri Lankan beauty was at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse even before the wood was released, in which Salman’s next release was Radhe’s order of his dance: Your Most Wanted Brother.

Well, tell us what you think of Jacqueline’s place at this lockdown stage.

