What John Cena thinks of his recording with the Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena Maybe he doesn’t have children of his own, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t have a huge impact on the lives of vulnerable children in the United States. Since his debut in the WWE, he has partnered with Make-A-Wish to fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children. In the years in which he first worked with the foundation, he fulfilled over 600 wishes – a record that no other celebrity has ever achieved.

Cena is still amazed that he is so popular with children of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He is a very sought-after person and, in an interview with Collider, described the entire experience he has had to fulfill a child’s wish as “literally the most flattering thing anyone can do”.

The humble hero knows how important his work is

The ever humble wrestler who becomes an actor doesn’t just take part in the program to caress his own ego. He understands how important his role is, especially for the children and their families. “I had a great perspective from the start, not just how flattering it was for me,” he said, “but also how important it is to be part of the wish process. By meeting all these wonderful children and families, you will see the happiness it offers over time. Happiness can give hope in many cases, and hope can be our most priceless asset: time. “

In 2018, Cena spoke to The Associated Press about his experience with the charity and why he thought he was such a children’s favorite. “First, I only have energy continuously. I love energy and I love excitement and I think children have the same thing. “Just as children attract him almost naturally, Cena also loves children. He said, “They don’t hide how they feel … I love that honesty. I think that really connects me to young people. They don’t try to shade you with anything. They give it to you straight away.” Overall experience, Cena just had to say, “I think it’s the coolest thing, man.”

John Cena is not interested in parenting

Although Cena has a clear talent for dealing with children, the former WWE wrestler has no intention of having them himself. This does not prevent the tabloid press from saying the opposite. In 2017, shortly after Cena suggested the gossip page to his then fiancé Nikki Bella Hollywood Life claimed Bella and Cena wanted children together. Gossip Cop the story broke off at the time, noting that Bella had specifically said that Cena did not want children, so the couple had no plans to have them together. Since then, Cena and Bella have split up and Bella got engaged to dancer Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she is expecting her first child.