What Kate Chastain regrets about Season 7 Under Deck

Once the season was over, Kate Chastain was not shy about sharing her true feelings about her failed relationship with Tanner Sterback. “My biggest regret this season would be knocking on Tanner’s door for a sleep party,” he told The Daily Dish.

We’re not exactly sure why Chastain feels that way, although he may have something to do with Tanner and the other members of the men’s crew who are causing a lot of heat for what many saw as misogynistic behavior. Tanner, for example, told the entire crew details of his connection to Simon Mashile, which upset some viewers.

However, the head steward had nothing but wonderful things to say about Tanner during the Under Deck After Show. He summed it up, “He’s very super adorable. I think he’s actually the most lovable person on this crew.” Again, that doesn’t say much since he had controversial arguments with any man other than Captain Lee Rosbach, of course.

However, Tanner did not have kind words for Kate. “Once he sees a small weakness, he’ll push that button,” he said as he appeared on the lower deck after the show. “She’s very manipulative.” He added, “It’s manipulative, but it’s good at it. Then, all of a sudden, it makes you look stupid.”

Clearly, these two were never on the same page during and after the charter period. That’s life.