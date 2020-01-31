What keeps you up at night ?: The Millennium Roadmap for Success (and Sleep)

Take a minute and think … what keeps you up at night when you’re trying to sleep? Work? Family? Dating?

For millennia or those born between 1981 and 1996, finding a successful work-life balance is something that requires constant attention to detail. And if you’re feeling out of whack, it can be difficult to figure out where to start balancing your life.

We see incentives for speakers and coaches such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Grant Cardone (10X) and JB Glossinger (The Morning Coach) who use technology and digital media to talk us through Instagram and YouTube on how to improve their personal lives their life careers. And guess what? It works. There is no room for negative energy in your life. It is not here.

However, with all the work and determination required to achieve success (however, you define “success” in your life), your thinking is essential. Millennials spend about 20 minutes more per day sleeping, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released last October.

If you look further at the BLS report, millennials 21 and older approach about 9 hours of sleep per day, which includes naps and insomnia spells.

However, for most of us who are actually sleep-deprived and go to bed with more thoughts than they know what to do with, keeping a zen and our energy is essential. We work more hours every day than previous generations, but we also enjoy our sleep.

Marla Goldberg

Grit Daily spoke with Marla Goldberg, a renowned energy therapist with self-service expertise, and a best-selling author on some of the healthiest habits that we millennials need to embrace to improve the quality of our personal lives as much as we can. and our professional lives.

Goldberg uses a variety of techniques, such as Spiritual Response Therapy (SRT), Chinese Face Reading (CFR), space deletion, and life-giving intuitive guidance, to help you bring clarity, understanding, and focus to the lives around her. .

Speaking from personal (and current experience), I had some questions that I wanted to answer on behalf of all the thousands of people who work, work, work, but continue to look at the ceiling at night trying to sleep. Because measuring sheep just doesn’t do it anymore.

I need my sleep. How can I get it?

# 1 – Watch out for a Sleep Program

When I follow this schedule, I turn my lights on at a certain point. This helped give me the right number of hours to wake up and be ready to handle the day’s events.

If due to an event or something beyond my control, I have it back on my schedule as soon as possible.

I have always been an early riser, but to make sure I get up at a certain point in time I will set an alarm.

# 2 – Why So Serious? End your night with some humor

If the TV is turned on before my lights are off, I make sure there is something comical. I find that the humor before bed puts my mind to a pleasant place that in turn offers a better quality of sleep.

# 3 – Find a meditation playlist and get your own Zzzzz

I also want to sleep in meditation. I really like guided meditation, but will sleep in 528 mhz meditation and sleep like a baby.

# 4 – Hi Darkness my old friend

I prefer a dark room without glare. This also supports a deeper sleep for me.

How can I keep my exercises consistent?

My schedule can get really hectic, which has prevented me from being consistent with my workouts in the past.

What I find best for me is to sign up for a class or find an accountability partner. This pushes me to make my health a priority.

I don’t like spending money in a classroom that I did not take or face someone who would not allow me to make excuses because I did not make the time for my health and myself.

I need to know the tax liability. How can I avoid making bad decisions?

When I was much younger, I was not very experienced in sound financial habits, and it brought me to many financial situations that I didn’t want to be in.

Although at times I have encountered an old bad habit, I can attest that I do not buy anything I cannot afford. I pay every credit card debt every month. I will not use my card unless I can pay for it.

I believe not only in saving money, but I believe in investing my funds so that I have a better return for the future.

In addition to finding an ethical financial advisor to help me, I enjoy life-long earnings and insurance contracts for a low-risk place to put some of my money.

How can I define self-discipline?

Personally, they live through my calendar on my two or three phones. And needless to say, without them, I would be deer in the headlights, wandering without direction.

Continuing our conversation with Goldberg, she endorsed and added her own suggestions:

# 1 – The power of lists and calendars

Make a list of things to do immediately and in the days and weeks ahead.

# 2 – Really BLOCK OFF your calendar

Use time-out in your calendar to make sure you are able to work on the projects you want to undertake.

# 3 – Designate an accountability partner

Finally, find an accountability partner that will not let you off the hook

Nobody likes the pressure. How can I thrive under high pressure and not move on?

As a serial entrepreneur setting up five different types of businesses, I have found it imperative to dedicate time to yourself. Whether it’s a few minutes, a day, or a weekend, “my” time is one of the healthiest and most self-sustaining things you can give yourself.

I’ve found that if you have a limited time, a tenth or fifteen minute walk, a short mediation, a quick chat with a friend who can make you laugh will help relieve stress.

If you can do a day, weekend or a whole week to recharge, I suggest doing things that allow you to come back and recharge like hiking, massaging, spending time with friends, finding a spiritual or yoga retreat not only will you help you nourish not only your body and mind but also your soul.

I also find that laughter is a great way to release and recharge. Watch a funny TV show or movie, play fun games with your family and / or friends. In my opinion you can never laugh too much.

What I do not advise is to use food and substances as a substitute for self-care. I know it’s convenient and offers a moment of satisfaction, but in the long run it can really weigh you down, physically and mentally.