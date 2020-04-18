The big lie that we keep telling ourselves is that this is the new standard. Because there is nothing normal about this.

People give birth alone. People die alone and we attend their funerals via live online video feeds. Jobs, businesses, entire sectors seem to have disappeared overnight. We ask the elderly to lock themselves in the house. We are delaying some important and important decisions – starting a family or buying a house or going to the general practitioner to check for this pinch. We jump into others: launching new businesses, working from home. And between deadlines and Zoom meetings, some of us are looking for long forgotten memories of the scope goal or Fibonacci sequence. On top of all that, our usual support systems – a yoga class, a pint, a walk with a friend, a hug – have disappeared.

The only certainty now is that it will pass. But what kind of life will wait on the other side? How will Covid-19 change our everyday world? The Irish Times has spoken to a number of people about how the pandemic has changed their lives and their prospects, and their hopes as we emerge on the other side.

The future mother

“My baby cannot be postponed”

The first time Maura McElhone remembers hearing the word “coronavirus” was in a WhatsApp family group in January. Then it seemed like a distant threat, maybe a bit of hype, not something that would cast a shadow over the last few months of her pregnancy and the first of her child’s life. “I thought the baby shouldn’t arrive before May. It’s a long time. “

McElhone and her husband, Sean, were in a “babymoon” at the Lyrath hotel in Kilkenny, having a socially distant dinner in their hotel room, when Leo Varadkar made all heroes not wearing “on TV” no cape. “You heard the emotion in his voice, and that’s when it started to register that, okay, things are getting real.”

On the way home after the weekend, she received a phone call to tell her that Sean would not be allowed to join her on the next prenatal appointment, a routine scan. Then – because she had an uncomplicated pregnancy – the appointment was changed to a telephone consultation. Now, “the minute their restrictions are scheduled to end on May 5, which brings us to a week before delivery.” So I’m preparing for the fact that Sean will be allowed to work and give birth, and I won’t see him again until we are released from the hospital. “

She is philosophical and focuses on having a healthy baby and that her family is well, but it was a stressful time. Work on a house they were building on Sean’s family farm, which was to be completed in August, has stalled. “I had planned a nice weekend in the North for my baby shower. They ended up doing a little baby shower on Zoom instead. “

Of all the challenges she faces, the most difficult is the thought that her parents might not immediately meet their first grandchild. “It’s really difficult… The fact that mom and dad might not meet them when I want to. But a baby is always a source of joy.”

What are his hopes for his post-pandemic life? “I will be a mother, everything is fine. It’s a whole new chapter. And it’s a chapter that is imminently preparing. My baby cannot be postponed or postponed. This time is such a health concern, so I hope that in a year, my partner, my family, my baby and I will all be happy and healthy. “

She adds something you don’t hear too often from pregnant women – she hopes the baby arrives late, so there’s a better chance that life has returned to something near normal. “I’m still an optimist, so I hope I’m going to be kept waiting.”

The spiritual leader

“There is a tail of sorrow for many people”

Very Reverend Maria Jansson, Dean of the Church of Ireland in Waterford

“The funeral has changed dramatically,” said the Right Reverend Maria Jansson, dean of the Church of Ireland in Waterford. “Now I give a funeral at the church for only 10 people, which is very different for Ireland. I had to learn YouTube. “

After the pandemic, there will be memorial services for the deceased during this time, but “the emotional support for the family will obviously not be there for six months.” Ireland has always done very well. Everyone arrived, and the family was detained during these horrible days after death, they were wrapped in this artificial bubble of friendship and friendship, where we laugh and sometimes cry in the same sentence. “

The coronavirus has left “a tail of grief for a very large number of people. A man buries his wife and his mother cannot be there. It’s hard.”

We also experience other types of mourning: mourning for separation from the people we love. “When will I see the people I love again?” This is the big question that hits everyone this week. “

When she thinks about life after the pandemic, she hopes “that everyone will be ideally alive.” Let us recover what we do best, which is to take care of each other. That we will reach out with friendship. I think people have seen more and more the vacuum of consumerism, and all the efforts that have gone into the accumulation of money and status – it all seems very easy now. “

She hopes that this period will give us the opportunity to “rediscover an appreciation of the beauty of the landscape around us; a good sense of our connection with nature and a good sense of our connection with each other. I would like people to find a sense of spirituality. I don’t worry about religion. I do nothing for that. But if people find a sense of spiritual connection with life, with healthy values, with God, with nature, with each other, “then all of that will be positive.

And personally, she’s also looking forward to just “sitting in the sun, having a cup of coffee with a friend.” It is paradise. “

The first buyer

“Our outdoor space is a balcony the size of an ironing board”

Aleesha Tully, hoping to buy her first home this year. Photography: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

“I would have been on real estate websites every day to see where the fingers go. It hasn’t changed for me, ”said Aleesha Tully, who has saved a lot in recent years and plans to buy her first home in 2020.

The pandemic raised many questions for Tully, as it did for all potential new buyers. There is the question of what will happen to house prices, what will happen throughout the economy and how the banks will react – if, for example, they start asking the employer for collateral that an applicant’s income will not be affected.

“We are really lucky in the grand scheme of things,” she says – she and her partner both work with their unrestricted income, they are healthy and their families are well. “This is my biggest concern. But there are days when you fall down a bit with all the ambiguity. I graduated from university about six months after the start of the recession. So I had about three years of unpaid internship. “

His peer group was already following previous generations to be able to put in place the traditional pillars of adulthood. “Now there is even more ambiguity about when we are going to be able to do all of these things. I just don’t know if it’s going to be delayed by six months or delayed by two years.”

Living through foreclosure has focused his mind on some of his hopes for the future. “We live in an apartment and it is a beautiful apartment. But we don’t have any outdoor space, other than an iron-size balcony. This placed the goal of a small garden at the top of my list. “

The GP

“Half of my calls today were for mental health issues”

Dr John Ball, general practitioner practicing in Killester, Dublin. Photography: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The practice in Killester, Dublin, where Dr. John Ball is one of seven general practitioners “went in two days face to face with almost all phone calls. Our role changed very quickly because we were at the heart of the orientation path: we decided who was going to be tested and who was not, and we adapted to the national guidelines, which evolved very quickly as the virus progressed. It was a big effort to ‘team and everyone’s role has changed.’

One of his concerns for the future is that people may overlook other health problems during the pandemic. “I want to emphasize to people that if they are anyway concerned about their medical issues contact their GP because we are always open for business.”

He is also concerned about the prevalence of mental health problems after Covid. “At least half of my calls today are related to this. If you have a predisposition to this, this time can be very difficult, and many usual supports are not available. “

Video consultations, he predicts, could become a more common part of practice life, in limited circumstances for patients with whom the general practitioner already has an established relationship. “As a general practitioner, you really appreciate individual interactions. There is a huge amount of non-verbal cues you sign up for, and relationship building is at the heart of what we do. But in the future, simple things like a drug review could be done by phone or video. “

In a year, when he looks back, he hopes that “we can say that we have not dropped the ball. It will be a bigger challenge over time, and our natural instincts will come into play. “He believes that this time will remind people of the things that really matter in life, that they” will really appreciate their health; value their ability to exercise and value the vulnerable people around us. “

The musical promoter

“I will never drink a pint again”

Every Tuesday evening for the past 21 years, music fans have gathered at the Doyle pub on College Street in Dublin for the Ruby Sessions, an acoustic concert featuring four live acts in a candlelit setting. Every Tuesday, that is until March 10 of this year. “We had a UK number and a Belfast number. Until two hours before the show, we still didn’t know if we could go ahead, ”said promoter Conor Donovan, who co-founded the sessions with Niall Muckian.

“In the end, we felt we couldn’t consciously go on – there are a lot of people crushed in a confined space. So we shot the show. Even at this point, we felt like we were jumping the gun . “

Over the next week, it became clear that not only had they not jumped, but the Ruby Sessions would not return to their usual form anytime soon; on March 31, Muckian and Donovan had a plan for the first Ruby sessions at home.

Now, every Tuesday, two artists perform a free Ruby ensemble, which is then broadcast on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram at 9 p.m. “We treat it like a TV show – we have a deadline of five days, and a huge effort goes into its production.” No one is paid for their time and all the money donated goes directly to the Simon community. Last week’s set, which Holy sister and Lisa Hannigan, attracted 11,000 views from places as distant as Malaysia and New Zealand and raised € 3,000 for the homeless charity in less than 40 minutes. Other Ruby At Home sessions were presented Villagers and Wallis Bird, and Gavin James and JC Stewart.

“It has opened up a whole new source of income where we can raise funds for the Simon community remotely, by spreading them around the world. It is a game-changer. There is no return to normal concerts. “He always thought that the Ruby sessions would lose something outside of physical space, but he saw that this was not the case.

In the event space, “nothing will come back until September at the earliest, so it’s a very scary time for people. Selfishly, it was great for me to have something to do. It’s currency for me. I am blown away by the response, ”says Donovan.

“I am unemployed and lacking in income, but I have reassessed many things in my life, not just with my Ruby hat. I had the chance to think about what is important to me in my life. I will spend a lot more time with my family. I exercise, which is a shock even for me. I think I will be more social. Like a friend of mine said, I’m never going to drink a pint again. “

Leader

“We have to organize a big national holiday when we cross this period”

Robert Bullock, chef at the Patissier

“On the first day of the first week, we had a team meeting and I told everyone that we were stopping the interviews and that we were not going to fill the vacancies in the kitchen. On the third day of the first week, I had to tell them that we were going to a three-day week. On the fifth day, we had to make temporary layoffs, ”said Patissier chef Robert Bullock, who had supplied two million handmade desserts to the corporate and event sectors, as well as to Dunnes stores.

“Because a large part of the business was a business, everything stopped. The weddings were all gone. I still had a pile of cream, milk, butter and eggs in the fridge. “

The following week, he started selling directly to consumers via his website, adapted in a hurry over the course of a weekend by a family member, so that he can accept online orders. “Word of mouth has spread, mainly through social media, and orders have been pouring in. The third week, the complete lockout occurred, so I had to start delivering. My sons are in one of the vans; me and my partner Louisa are in the other van, and we deliver everywhere in the north of Dublin. “

The dessert delivery service has been so successful “that after the pandemic we will certainly continue in one form or another.”

In the background, he used the extra time to work on a pet project – developing a pastry tart shell for the home market. “For the moment, the tarts used here in the catering sector are imported from the Philippines. For about three years, I have been talking about creating one for the island of Ireland. “

When he turns to April 2021, “I hope I will make the tart shell for the island of Ireland.” I hope we will come back to work with hotels and businesses. And I would love to have door-to-door deliveries across the country, not just Dublin. ”

He hopes there will be an opportunity for a national celebration involving food producers and the hospitality industry from across the country. “We have to have a big party when we go through this, just to say that we’re back, we’re still together, let’s support each other.”

Teacher teacher

“Nothing will ever replace the magic of the classroom, but the children will have a digital schoolbag”

Ciara Reilly, lecturer in digital education, photographed a homework in Dublin with her daughter, Doireann. Photography: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The role of primary teacher Ciara Reilly as a lecturer in digital education at the Marin Institute for Education means that she was, in some respects, better prepared for the revolution of the past few weeks than many people – although ‘she never imagined that the transition to the virtual classroom would happen so quickly. “My modules will be changed forever after having lived this experience.”

Throughout the closure, she continued to teach her own students online, while juggling her daughter’s care at home, and also offers informal support to other teachers. “The day the schools closed, my phone immediately started buzzing with friends, colleagues, alumni asking for advice and ideas.”

Before the pandemic, the extent to which online learning was integrated into the classroom depended on the appetite of schools and teachers. Children will come out of this period, she predicts, with “a digital schoolbag.” . . an online space where they communicate remotely with the class. “

Despite all her enthusiasm for the “mixed learning space”, she added a few caveats: “nothing can ever replace the magic of the class”; adequate funding will have to be put in place for schools, and finally we will have to make sure that the education gap does not widen further. “It’s fine for me to talk about G-suite [including Google videoconferencing meeting from Google] for education or this application for the iPad”, but for some schools, their priority will be “the child count on “The access to food delivered by their home liaison teacher that week. We must be very careful that the deployment of these tools does not further divert the needs of these children.”

She was particularly struck by the fact that the arts, culture and music were key components of the home learning environment, and she hopes that the experience will consolidate their position in the curriculum. For parents, she says, “This is a really difficult time. Teaching is complex for us, and we are trained to do it. “Parents should focus on routine, not productivity,” she says.

“We have not had a card in the past two weeks. We have all been free travelers. And it is amazing what we have managed to do. Then we are going to do a lot of thinking as educators and parents. But we also need to talk to the students, from the toddler to the student who has to continue working remotely on the thesis, about what worked for them. We need to be guided by their experience in this domain. “