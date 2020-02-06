What Kirby Smart said about Georgian post-2020 football position groups

ATHENS – Georgia ended the 2020 recruitment cycle with the country’s No. 1 recruitment class. It was the second time in three years that the Bulldogs accomplished this feat, with the class finishing second overall in 2019.

Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart met reporters on Wednesday to discuss the recruiting class, which consisted of 25 signatories.

Smart gave a fairly detailed overview of the recruitment class. But it wasn’t that much that he said about the individual signatories that caught our attention. It was more what he had to say about the different position groups, and Georgia felt that it was necessary to address these issues.

Below you can read what Smart had to say about the Georgia position groups and why it set it up that way.

quarterback: “We had been doing research all year round, thinking that Jake (Fromm) would have an opportunity to come out early. So we had a pool of 30 to 40 people that we thought was potential – whether it was transfers or deals with completion, we knew we might be in the quarterback market. And that included students. And definitely excited about Carson and what he can do for our team. He came in and trained with us a few times for the bowl game. But when Jamie entered the portal and we knew he was going to be a graduate transfer, we immediately started communicating. “

Georgia signed Carson Beck and got Newman. Both players are already on campus and can take part in the spring exercises.

Back race: “Getting a second back in this class was the key for us. We are excited about the young man we have, we have been after him for a long time, he has set up a lot of camps. He plays in one of the toughest divisions, regions in our state and has played at a high level. You talk about the people he had to play against, he was a really good player, I’m talking about Daijun Edwards and Kendall, who joined in the middle of the year, was also a great asset. “

The Kendall Smart refers to is Kendall Milton. He is the No. 53 player in the 2020 class and already enrolled in classes in Georgia. He is Georgia’s top-rated early recruit for this year’s class.

Wide receiver: “Wide Receiver was an area we needed to address, and I’m excited about the Wide Receivers that we have as a complement to this signature class that are expected to help us. Since Justin is here now and with us done a few bowl exercises, it’s a great asset to win these guys. “

In this cycle, Georgia signed five broad recipients. Only Justin Robinson signed up early, but Georgia received significant contributions from Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens last year, and they didn’t register early.

Of the five companies, three are in the top 100 in the country. With the new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Georgia expects Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton to contribute at the beginning of the next season.

Offensive line: “We are happy about the offensive line class. First, it ranges from big and wide to a little lighter and sportier. These guys have to develop. I have always said that it is probably the most difficult to get into the offensive position and to play immediately if you just list all the positions in the leaderboard. Andrew was very unique to be able to do that, but it is very rare to be able to do that in this position. These guys have to evolve, lift and work. What is unique to us is is that a lot of these people are scattered across the two deeps just because our numbers are really on the offensive. They have a good opportunity to get measured and start but they will be this spring also against some guys who are getting better and growing. Coach Luke is a big part of this energy. Getting him to the staff quickly was probably one of the dec heathen roles for this transition. It wasn’t a long process in which they had to sit on the unknown. Two days, three days after Coach Pittman left, this boy had someone he could meet and started dating before mid-dead, Christmas dead. It was important that he could communicate with them and maintain a relationship during that time. He has a lot of energy. It was a blessing for us. It also helps me from the head coach’s perspective. It helped a lot on the offensive. “

The Bulldogs signed seven offensive linemen in this class. Georgia and the new offensive coach Matt Luke landed the No. 2 and No. 3 offensive duels in Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge. Luke also helped achieve number 1 in the 2020 cycle at Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Doing all of this after Sam Pittman’s departure is a very strong start in Luke’s time as an offensive coach.

Linebacker: “We believe that we have been able to fill many of these gaps. We feel that we have a very balanced class, probably a little bit outside the state than in the past. Also probably a little less difficult for linebackers. These are two areas where we probably didn’t feel that we needed so much immediate help with the internal and external linebackers. This will be a huge opportunity for children in the next autograph session who want to play outside the linebacker and within the linebacker, because now we have to fill in gaps. “

Georgia has only contracted a linebacker on the inside or outside. He is a good Mekhail Sherman who is rated as number 32 in the class. Georgia signed three internal linebackers and two external linebackers last year. Some names that can be seen at this point in 2021 are Barrett Carter and Smael Mondon.

Defensive back: “I have the feeling that we have a very complete defensive class. I will always repeat it. I feel like you have to sign four or five rounds of defense each year to stay where you need to stay from a deep point of view. “

Georgia has signed four defensive defenders in this class, with the biggest name being 5-star cornerback Kelee Ringo. He is the best cornerback in the country for the 2020 cycle.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates Georgia football signature class

