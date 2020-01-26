What Kobe Bryant meant for football

Kobe Bryant may have been an NBA star, but his love and admiration for soccer made him so dear to everyone in the beautiful game.

Kobe Bryant was a basketball star, but he was much more than that. The Black Mamba was an icon of sporting success, competitiveness and the drive to be the best, and nothing says more about its huge impact than the outpouring of love from the football community after his tragic death in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

The news shook the sports world around the world, with many footballers posting tributes on social media following the death of Bryant, 41. PSG superstar Neymar, after scoring in his team’s 2-0 victory against Lille, posted the number 24 that adorned Bryant’s iconic jersey, before pointing the sky in prayer.

Countless stars, from Raheem Sterling to Gareth Bale, via the official FC Barcelona website, took the opportunity to honor Bryant. The 18-time star champion and five-time NBA champion was a well-known supporter of Barcelona, ​​and has often been seen with and around the club, including during their pre-season training for the International Champions Cup near Los Angeles. But more than his love for world sport, he symbolized the growing link between the two sports.

This link seems to be growing, after several PSG stars showed up at the NBA match in Paris, former NBA star Steve Nash is an expert on American coverage of the UEFA Champions League, while LeBron James is famous for being a shareholder in the European champions of Liverpool. In an increasingly globalized sports world, basketball aims in many ways to mold itself in the same way as European football, and Bryant, as one of the true world stars of sport, has been the one of the first to close this gap.

When Bryant’s father played professional basketball abroad in Italy, a young Kobe learned to speak Italian fluently and even started playing football while supporting AC Milan. Bryant also spoke Spanish and often communicated on the field with former Barcelona basketball star Pau Gasol using the language during their time together on the Los Angeles Lakers.

For almost everyone who has ever practiced a sport, Kobe is an inspiration. His work ethic, or Mamba Mentality, is famous, and so many of his influences and connections come from the game we love, even if his incredible athletic performance came from hardwood. Today, we pay tribute to one of the greatest athletes and human beings that the world of sport has had the chance to know. The game of football salutes you, Kobe Bryant, for all that you have done. Rest in peace.