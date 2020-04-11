“What makes this person an expert?”

The legendary TV show Ramayana which is being re-broadcast on Doordarshan these days has been making headlines after its trafficking TRP rating in the middle of the lockout. Apart from the TRP, the TV show has been making news following actor Mukesh Khanna’s comments about Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Now Shatrughan Sinha has drawn a powerful actor.

Mukesh Khanna, who plays the role of Bhishma Pitama in the legendary show, said in an interview with the Times of India, “I think the reruns have not been seen before. It also helps people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge of our mythology. People like him do not know who Hanuman is. Bring on Sanjeevani. ” She failed to answer questions related naksi ramayanasamga.

Although Sonakshi did not return what Mukesh had said, his father, veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha reacted well as he had reacted strongly to his daughter.

According to a report by Bollywoodgirl.com, Shatrughan Sinha was quoted as saying, “I think Sonakshi has a problem with not answering Ramayana’s question. First of all, what makes this person qualified to be an expert on everything to do with Ramayana and who has appointed him the patron of Hinduism?” ? “

“I’m proud of all three of my children. Sonakshi became his own star. I have never been able to start her career. He is a daughter that any father can be proud of. Answering the question in the Ramayana does not make Sonakshi disqualified from being a good Hindu. She does not need a certificate of acceptance from anyone. “The hostile added.

On the film front, Sonakshi, who was last seen with Salman Khan in Dab 3in, will now appear in Bhuj Pride of India, with Ajay Devgan in the lead role.

