What Manchester United could look like when they land transfer destinations like Bruno Fernandes and Boubakary Soumare in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to wonder where to start to rebuild Manchester United.

Despite spending nearly £ 150m last summer, the Red Devils are far from near Manchester City or Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes could be a Manchester United player by the end of the month

According to reports, Solskjaer believes that six contract signings will be required in the next two transmission windows to resolve the Old Trafford problem that begins this month.

Many names have been flung around, but the most likely new sign seems to be Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese midfielder was a main goal for a number of the largest European clubs, including the Red Devils, last summer after a stunning season scoring 31 goals.

According to Mirror, Sporting has already rejected a Red Devils player-plus-cash offer for the 25-year-old, causing United to return with a 100% cash bid equal to £ 65m in Sporting’s value.

Boubakary Soumare (left) has already been compared to Paul Pogba

United is desperately short in midfield. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay both have long-term injuries.

According to reports, the club could also switch to 20-year-old Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare and Fernandes to fill the gap.

While Fernandes is known for his attack power, Soumare is your classic box-to-box midfielder with a face value of £ 50m, and the two would surely complement each other well.

Here talkSPORT.com gives an overview of how United’s midfield could be changed by adding the duo.

4-3-3

Option 1

One can be doubted United’s strongest XI when everyone is fit and they pull these two midfield talents on land.

Their midfield trio of Fred, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereria, who started in the 1-3 loss to Man City, were not really inspired.

Most importantly, there are no goals, and Fernandes can offer them in abundance.

His remarkable return to the top scorer list in recent years is made even more impressive by the fact that he usually has a midfield with three strikers on the right.

And if Soumare takes over the defense tasks, both Fernandes and Pogba can join in and exploit their attack potential.

4-2-3-1

Option 2

Or … Solskjaer could choose to restrict Pogba to improve defensive stability.

Soumare usually plays in a double pivot for Lille, and at the age of 20, Solskjaer could be careful about giving him so much responsibility in midfield.

Fernandes has been used several times for Sporting as number 10, and with two midfielders in the back, the Portuguese international could be even more explosive.

In summary, Manchester United could have a completely new midfield by February.

Pogba will feel like a new signing after an injury when he returns, considering how much football he has missed as Fernandes and Soumare signings are becoming more likely.

And at least on paper, it looks like a complete midfield.

