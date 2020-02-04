What Matthew McConaughey Thought The Night He Won An Oscar | Behind the scenes with Sandy Kenyon

NEW YORK – Have you ever wondered what it was like to win an Oscar?

“I thought I was the only one in the category whose name started with an M,” said Matthew McConaughey. “As I sat there, numb, I waited to hear the Mmmm.”

McConaughey won the Oscar for best actor in 2014 for his performance at the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ at the 86th Academy Awards.

He lost 50 pounds to play against Ron Woodruff, an AIDS patient, but even after winning multiple awards for performance, McConaughey said he didn’t come to the Oscars in hopes of winning.

“I didn’t write a speech because I thought it would be like a knockout in the wrong way, but I knew who I was grateful for,” he said.

He celebrated his speech with a cry to his memorable line from “Dazed and Confused”:

“Okay, okay” and “Keep on living.”

