What ‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland has to say about working with Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara

The ABC show The Modern Family held its final event last night, with viewers watching the power of a series of quirky characters. Sarah Hyland, who starred in Haley Dunphy since the first season of the sitcom, was just 18 when she began her career in the current crime scene.

The young coach has apologized for his travels in history and the things he has done with the rest of his life.

Sarah Hyland of “Family Land” | Courtesy of Bonnie Osborne in Getty Pictures

North west to west side

Born and practiced in New York, Hyland worked for a time before her role came to fruition. Despite her mother’s opposition, the actress decided to move to Los Angeles at a young age.

“I wrote to Modern Family in February 2009 after it was revealed to me, Lipstick Jungle is gone,” Hyland told Glamor. “A few months ago, I decided to move to L.A., but my mom said, ‘No, no. You don’t have a driver’s license.’

The sitcom star saw more opportunities for her in the West Bank, showing her to work again and become a citizen.

“I was always told that the reason I didn’t do the duties in L.A. at any time was because I was not a local hire,” he explained. “So, in a matter of months, I learned to drive, got my car license, and moved to California.”

Mama Bowen

Playing the role of a successful young man who entered the school, professionally, then divorced and got a twin, Hyland was cut off from his work to gauge his growing up. his style. As Julie Bowen plays her mother Claire and Sofia Vergara in portraying her father’s wife, the young couple gives her an appreciation for the important roles they play in her real life.

“It’s a male-dominated show, so it has a lot to do with female relationships,” Hyland said. “It’s amazing that Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara are such examples because they are fun, smart, talented and good.”

While Bowen played Hyland’s mother on the side, Modern Family star revealed that mother-daughter development continued as camels flew.

“Julie was like a mother a year ago. She was one of the most energetic, intelligent, thoughtful women in the forums I have ever had, “Hyland said.” But I was wise. There is a time and a place for things, I always learn to see composition because I have no knitting. He taught me to keep, sometimes, shutting my mouth. ”

Hyland praised Bowen for his tenacity and wisdom. “Watching him in councils, in the arts – really in life – his brain is the best thing for me,” he said.

Recommendations from Vergara and the scream

Hyland has worked closely with Vergara over the years, one of which he thanked his co-star for giving him some serious accolades.

“Sofia taught me how to brush my lips with liner. Do it! You have the perfect lip liner … and Chapstick on it, “the one who shared.” It’s a real treat. ”

It shows Alexander Dunphy’s sister Ariel Winter growing up on the show.

“It’s amazing to see Ariel Winter as such a beautiful, strong, thoughtful, wise woman,” Hyland nodded to her sister. , so I trust him to be young to me. Now that I don’t see him every week, I turn to my mom. This has certainly happened. ”

Although the family has lost many of their films, entertainers can still draw their full admiration for streaming and streaming services.