New Delhi: Terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was acquitted Friday in the Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl’s beheading situation by a court in Pakistan. Pearl was investigating Al Qaeda’s hyperlinks in Pakistan when Omar Saeed Sheikh befriended him and promised to introduce him to some resources. Pearl was kidnapped and beheaded, and the visuals of the beheading have been shared from Karachi.

Sheikh’s arrest

Sheikh was arrested along with three other individuals for kidnapping and murder by an anti-terrorism squad. He was given the death sentence, but the case continued in the Sindh Large Court docket for 18 decades. The Court docket has acquitted him of murder prices and billed him for kidnapping. He has been supplied 7 many years imprisonment, but as he experienced already served 18 a long time, he was effectively launched. The Pakistan federal government has claimed they will attraction from the Significant Court’s conclusion in the Supreme Court and the US Point out Division has acknowledged it.

Sheikh in Kandahar

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was just one of the three terrorists who were being launched in trade for the IC 814 hostages and the plane. The exchange took place in 1999 in Kandahar and the terrorists ended up taken in custody by the Taliban. At that time, Sheikh was just 25-years-previous.

At the time of Daniel Pearl’s killing, Sheikh was 27-decades-outdated. Right now, he is 47. Offered he is however young, his launch can continue to develop hassle for India. Just one of the other terrorists who was launched in Kandahar is Masood Azhar who constructed the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed and carried out many assaults in India, like the Parliament assault soon right after his launch.

Even so, it looks any choose would have provided the similar judgement as the Singh Large Court docket in Sheikh’s situation. The scenario was badly botched-up with the law enforcement possessing entirely messed up evidence. It was proven that he experienced bought to his ISI handler at least a week prior to his arrest. But some foreigners claimed he was arrested right before this day. For this reason, there was an inconsistency. The similar ISI handler, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, is now Pakistan’s residence minister.

Sheikh in India

Sheikh had carried out the kidnapping of four international vacationers in Delhi in 1994 to get 10 Kashmiri terrorists launched in return. The spot where the holidaymakers had been concealed was busted by the law enforcement and the captives were being free unharmed. Sheikh was caught together with a few many others and imprisoned.

Sheikh was a university student at the London Faculty of Economics. A younger Muslims in Europe, he was noted to have joined radial organisations. Having said that, General Pervez Musharaf in his biography wrote that Sheikh was an asset of the Britain’s top secret intelligence support and was remaining employed by the MI6 in the Balkans.

A terrorist involved in the 9/11 assaults, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, confessed that he was the 1 who killed Daniel Pearl. A forensic examination of the online video footage of the beheading displays that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was perhaps the a person who experienced lifted Pearl’s head. But the two eyewitnesses who had before testified they had noticed Sheikh have out the beheading afterwards advised the Court docket they experienced built the confession beneath duress.

