What PM Modi calls for turning off the light means for the network – News from India

Power grid executives said they were preparing to ensure grid stability after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens across the country to switch off their lights for nine minutes at 9am on Sunday, April 5.

“Turn off the lights in your house – and then, either at the door or on the balcony of your house, please light a candle, dia or light a mobile phone. That light will show that no one is alone,” the prime minister said in a video message on Friday morning. .

Modi also emphasized that no one should gather outside or go out into the streets and end up violating the norm of social distance.

What is the concern?

The prime minister’s call to turn off the lights could cause electricity to fluctuate online, which has already seen an unprecedented decline in demand in the March 25 lock-in period.

A sudden change in grid frequency could lead to a potential power outage with a 30% reduction in energy demand due to the absence of commercial activity after a 21-day shutdown across the country.

Union Energy Ministry data for April 2 show that peak demand was 125.8 GW due to a deadlock in the air to stop the Covid-19 epidemic, or 25% below 168.3 GW, for the same day last year.

Experts also warned of the potential adverse impact of millions of households on turning off and then turning on the lights on Sunday night at almost the same time.

“This is absolutely unprecedented. If implemented effectively, then we are watching the load decrease to 10-15 GW and come back again, which will have a very serious impact on the grid. I am not aware of any event before it led to such a sharp hesitation, ”said Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, Renewable Energy Consulting, Bridge to India Energy Private Limited.

Rustagi said it will need careful management and grafting.

“They will have to legally use hydro and gas power plants to come back and reduce risk,” he added.

What are the authorities doing?

Union power ministry officials said they had beliefs in managing the situation Sunday night.

Union of Energy Minister RK Singh and senior officials from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and network operator POSOCO of the National Cargo Center met to work out a plan to address the situation.

“The minister discussed the issue with PGCIL and the freight dispatcher at the meeting. As we find ourselves in an unprecedented situation with low demand during closure, we closely monitor the health of the network. They stated that they assured the network’s stability for the event and were told to ensure that the network’s failure did not occur, “said a senior official and requested anonymity.

“We are making arrangements because the event is known to us in advance. At present, the country’s maximum load is around 120 GW; these household lighting units consist of 12-15 GW and we will need to manage and monitor the fluctuation of those 15GW,” said another government official.

Several states are also preparing to ensure that there is no network pressure during that nine minutes across the country.

Network managers in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, although their respective state freight forwarding centers (SLDCs) are preparing for the sudden decline and rise of power grids. They issued advice to their electrical panels.

Reports say that the Uttar Pradesh Dispatch Center predicted that there will be a sharp reduction in 3000 MW load at 9pm on Sunday.

It is reported that cargo dump operations could begin gradually at 8pm on Sunday, with generation being the technical minimum, according to reports.

This will increase after the planned blackout after nine mini-minutes.

Has this happened before?

India has witnessed major power cuts due to the collapse of the northern and eastern electricity transmission networks in July 2012.

“This is unlike the disappearance of 2012, which resulted in the failure of the network. Because they know the exact timeframe, it will be easy to manage the network,” said an industry expert, PTI news agency reports.

“Moreover, only households will turn off the lights. However, other establishments and street lights will continue to draw electricity during this time,” the expert added.

(With agency input)

