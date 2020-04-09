What prospects are there for the NY unemployment system? Include your questions and answers

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 10:54 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 01:25 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – New York executives have pledged that by Thursday, new screens on the state’s website for unemployment complaints will be in place thanks to Google and other tech companies.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from viewers, lost jobs due to business closure due to COVID-19, and efforts to deliver benefits for unemployed recipients or websites on a regular application or termination when the call ends on the cell phone is idle. .

During Tuesday’s discussion on COVID-19 by Governor Andrew Cuomo, his top aide Melissa DeRosa said in addition to website improvements that those looking for benefits should check the accuracy of the phone system.

We have worked with Verizon. A lot of the problems are the lines are crashing because the voice is critical, “DeRosa said.” Now we’ve removed 80% of incoming calls on the Verizon system and call centers, so you’ll start to see some making that happen today, and again we ask people to be patient as we process this decision. “

But as we were preparing this article, NewsChannel 9 received additional complaints about phone systems where applicants were asked to call after applying online, later on, and then stopped.

Why should I call after applying online?

One of the many questions we get is that users have completed an online application for no avail but were then asked to call to complete the process and get in trouble.

This is a form of protest. I filled out my application on March 20, and the biggest thing I got on the phone was to get prompted and tell me to call another phone the other day. “

The Labor Department said it reduced the time a person needs to speak to a representative more than half to reduce calls, however, there are still areas for speaking to a representative to review information for their claims.

When do I get an extra $ 600?

Another frequently asked question about $ 600 in unemployment benefits comes from the federal government as part of the $ 2 billion coronavirus incentive package.

There is good news from the New York State Department of Labor on this.

The agency says those who have benefited should start seeing the money this week.

Those who left work came back, business closed

An employee has been collecting unemployment benefits but wants to return this week until the unnecessary business closes, now what?

The Labor Department says, as long as it is still collecting benefits, it should continue to report for weekly benefits, and $ 600 will be added automatically.

(10:47 AM) Kate Tortora The department says if the beneficiary’s age has not expired, they will start filing for another benefit.

Will those responsible for unnecessary work be punished?

Another observer is running his small business and one employee should close his door because it is deemed unnecessary. He is concerned about the possible costs of unemployment insurance.

“I know that if your employer does not hire an unemployed businessman who is being punished for hiring someone and you get a pay-per-view for an unemployed percentage – Forever !!! I’ve never tried anyone! The government says I will be closed. ”

Unfortunately, the Labor Department has no answer for that.

A spokesman for the department said his law department is conducting an investigation of that.

Of course a problem that would affect most businesses closed and fired workers just because of state laws.

