The pinnacle of Dawn Wells’ vocation may well have occurred more than 50 yrs ago — but not a day passes, the 81-12 months-old actress claims, when she does not experience “blessed” to have appeared in all 98 episodes of “Gilligan’s Island” as the iconic Mary Ann.”It was a single of the most pleasurable activities of my life,” she claims of the show that initially aired from 1964 to 1967 and then became a staple of syndication around the globe (it still airs on Sundays on MeTV Network). “We […]