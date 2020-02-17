[what-rick-barnes-thinks-tennessee-basketball-is-missing]

Freshman Davonte Gaines created a engage in at South Carolina on Saturday that lingered with Rick Barnes two times later.

As the Tennessee mentor recalled, the Vols guard was “playing definitely hard” when he was tripped. Gaines got up and built a further engage in.

“(Gaines) turned around talking to his teammates with a way like we have to get a quit right here,” Barnes stated. “That’s what we’re lacking. And we have to get that.”

Tennessee (14-11, six-six SEC) has six regular-season video games remaining, beginning with its next assembly against Vanderbilt (9-16, one-11) on Tuesday (six: 30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena. UT gained the to start with conference 66-45 on Jan. 18.

Barnes is viewing the stretch as “a good deal of opportunities” for the Vols. He has advised his workforce that there is not a video game remaining Tennessee can not win, but he also issued a challenge to his upperclassmen Sunday.

“Where is it heading to arrive from coming down the stretch?” Barnes reported of the problem.

That issue stems, in portion, from senior guard Lamonte Turner ending his Tennessee profession Dec. 21 mainly because of personal injury. Turner was the understood leader both of those in push and voice, and his absence remaining a void.

Barnes acknowledged Monday that the “older guys” on his roster are not the most vocal. He explained them as “on the side of remaining silent.”

“I do not treatment if the sophomores have to step up and do it or the freshmen,” Barnes mentioned. “They have to do it. Which is in which, as we carry on this 12 months out, which is the one particular issue that we can get some momentum someplace, setting up for the future with this workforce.”

Gaines offered Barnes the fantastic case in point Saturday in pushing his teammates on the floor. That is the leadership that Barnes sees Tennessee missing.

He does not see his gamers contacting out switches on screens late in the shot clock ample or finding into one particular an additional when someone’s system language isn’t appropriate.

“It is just minimal subtle points in which gamers need to be thinking about their teammates far more,” Barnes claimed. “That is getting out of their convenience zones a very little bit. I never believe there’s one dude on our crew that would bark back at a guy if somebody explained to them, ‘Hey man, you need to engage in more durable. You will need to do this. You need to have to do that.’

“That is the commencing of the sort of management (we want). It is not the rah, rah stuff. It is just the factors and the reviews that want to be reported when gamers are speaking.”

The fifth-yr Vols mentor continue to thinks he can get that from this team. Gaines could be an respond to to that, as he has strung with each other a string of remarkable games. Barnes also thinks junior forward John Fulkerson is doing improved at top.

But with March approaching, Barnes issued a obstacle anyway to Fulkerson, senior guard Jordan Bowden and junior forward Yves Pons.

“We want to be in the postseason. We do. Right now we’ve obtained to be concerned about Vanderbilt and get completely ready for that, then the future 1 immediately after that,” Barnes explained. “We usually think about the postseason, do not get me mistaken. We constantly believe about it. We know what goes into it, and it’s winning game titles. You have to acquire game titles.”

Harm updates

Pons is battling “a tiny tendinitis” in his ideal knee, Barnes said Monday. The Tennessee ahead played 29 minutes at South Carolina – his 2nd-fewest in an SEC recreation – soon after not training in the days main to Saturday.

“He’s these a challenging kid,” Barnes mentioned. “He’ll maintain battling it.”

Tennessee obtained Josiah-Jordan James back again after he missed four games with a groin harm. The freshman scored nine points and had five assists in 30 minutes.

“I assumed Josiah for the most part, without being able to do a lot the last couple months, went out and was Alright,” Barnes stated. “He was. Some of the points he didn’t do, seriously it is most likely from not participating in, that he requires to thoroughly clean up, and he will.”