What right does Maryland, Pennsylvania have to sue?

FOX43 has reported Maryland’s threat to take legal action against the Commonwealth and the Environmental Protection Agency. State governor Larry Hogan claims Pennsylvania is not doing enough to prevent contamination from flowing from the Susquehanna River to Chesapeake Bay. Given his stance, it seems reasonable to sue Pennsylvania – but why should you sue the EPA?

It appears that Maryland has legal rights in this situation. These rights are set out in the Clean Water Act. The CWA gives the EPA the right to run a variety of pollution control programs. They include –

Setting standards for the disposal of industrial waste water

Development of national water quality criteria for pollutants in streams, lakes, rivers and other surface waters

Set legal parameters so that each pollutant can be directed to a source for other waters

The Maryland government claims that the EPA does not hold Pennsylvania responsible for its actions on the matter. It is therefore the state’s right to take legal action against the EPA. In a press release published on Maryland.gov, Governor Hogan said his state is calling on the EPA to “use its robust supervisory powers to hold states accountable”.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is responsible for helping to limit the outflow of pollutants into the bay. They say that much of the pollution that ends up in streams and rivers can be caused by pesticides, fertilizers, and even salts that are used to melt snow. They add these poisons and many more are then brought into the water by rain and other rainfall.

One of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s ideas for reducing pollution is to plant trees strategically. The foundation had partnered with the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. The goal is to plant 10 million trees in areas known as priority landscapes. For example, places like farmland near water. The organization hopes to plant all 10 million trees by the end of 2025.

