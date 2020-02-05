What Scarlett Johansson hates most about working in Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson is nominated for an Oscar again, but the actress is not entirely happy with her industry. She’s a little frustrated with how Hollywood and the media work. From her identity to the roles she plays, these are the actress’s main complaints.

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t like “ScarJo”

Johansson is one of the many celebrities who have been nicknamed by the media. Jennifer Lawrence is commonly referred to as “JLaw”. Christina Aguilera was called “Xtina”. Jennifer Lopez is of course repeatedly referred to as “J.Lo”. Johansson has now been nicknamed “ScarJo” actress seems to hate that name. The Avengers star surprisingly revealed that the nickname is “lazy” and “offensive”.

“I associate this name with pop stars,” said the actress during an interview with Glamor 2014. “It sounds cheesy. It’s lazy and funky. And it has something violent. There is something offensive. “

Her nickname isn’t the only label she doesn’t like

The actress also said that having been an actress for over a decade has made her very uncomfortable to be called a “young” or “sexy” actress. “When I did Lost in Translation, I was 17 and now I’m 29 … I think I’ve been” in my early twenties “for over a decade!” Said the actress.

“It’s a normal side effect when you’re a young actor,” she continued. “You are captured at some point in your life and people find it difficult to get past.” Lost in Translation was probably Johansson’s breakout role, so it makes sense that she is frustrated with her inability to evade the role.

Scarlett Johansson wants to play any role she wants

The actress has not only dealt with media perception, but also with the public. Johansson received significant backlash for her work on the film Ghost in the Shell. The actress was criticized for “whitewash” when she played Major Mira Killian / Motoko Kusanagi based on the original Japanese character.

The actress was examined even more closely when she was bound to the film Rub & Tug. Johansson was to portray Dante “Tex” Grill, a transgender. The backlash the actress received was so overwhelming that she decided to cancel the film.

In response, Johansson said she was disappointed with the “political correctness” in modern casting. “You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, tree or animal, because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” said the actress.

The actress is also addressed by tabloids

The tabloids were also not friendly to Johansson. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop a story broke out that Johansson refused to set a date for her marriage to Colin Jost. A suspected source claimed that the actress got “cold feet” because her previous marriage had failed and for concern for her daughter.

This turned out to be untrue because the actress she shared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show first had to clarify her wedding schedule, but otherwise raved about her fiance. The story was completely fictional.