What should I do about the implicit racial prejudices that I found in my English textbook?

Three years ago, during a course at a university in Florida, I went to school on my day off because Leonard Pitts was going to speak.

I had reason to be excited, but also worried.

Pitts is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist based in the Miami Herald and one of the best in his field. Whether commenting on a complex legal question that the Supreme Court is confronted with or explaining why one of his favorite musical hits from the 1960s lasts so long, he grabs the reader’s attention with a compelling, personal voice, sharp analogies and graceful sentences of luminous clarity.

When I arrived at school, I saw him sitting at a table in the lobby outside the auditorium, where teachers and students could say hello or get a signature. He was a bit heavier, a little older than how he appears in column mugshots. But who isn’t that?

I stood in line to tell him personally how much I appreciated his work and that I used his columns in my class to learn how to write. There is no better model of an organized, moving and clear 800 essay than a convincing piece by Leonard Pitts.

However, what I feared was that the subject of our textbook could also speak about my class.

That’s because the schoolbook needed more than 100 essays from newspapers and magazines, but it didn’t have Pitts essays. I was ashamed that there was no work by the journalist who was invited today to talk about journalism.

Worse, the study book had not written any version by any of the other African-American syndicated columnists in the United States. It contained work by many “great” ones such as William Safire, Paul Krugman, Nikolas Kristof and Eric Schlosser. But none of Pitts, Eugene Robinson, Charles Blow or Clarence Page.

The school is predominantly white, so a typical English class has 25 students, with maybe two or three African-American students. It is not very difficult to imagine how different and aloof and unequal the educational experience would be when they have to pay two or three and study a book with text after text written by no one like them.

Although I did not know the faculty members who chose the textbook, it is a good guess that they did not consciously exclude premier African American journalists, nor would they accept any action that was racist.

Instead, they probably felt good in their selection based on criteria such as topics, teaching methods, exercises, and costs.

And therein lies the problem, and partly why the African American has made too little progress towards full freedom and equality. By not adding race to their criteria, faculty members unknowingly allowed “implicit bias” to deny an equal representation of African-American authors and equal education to African-American students.

Similarly, many white employers or teachers or police or politicians think that there is no racism as long as they ignore the race. In other words, if they no longer say the N word and do not commit intentional acts that mock or rob African Americans, everything is now right and nothing more needs to be done.

But just trying to be color blind does not take away the implicit bias of white Americans: their internalized, unconscious fears and preferences rooted in culture, society and upbringing, which influence their choices and attitudes, if no open and continuous efforts are made to counter them.

A recent example of implicit bias was discovered by investigative journalists for the Sarasota Herald Tribune who discovered that state-wide judges consistently gave longer or heavier sentences to African Americans than to whites for identical crimes. Judges were unbelievers and embarrassed, even though they recognized the overwhelming evidence.

And an example of an affirmative action to combat implicit bias is something like the National Football League Rooney rule, which requires team owners to interview African-American candidates for job vacancies coaching. The rule, named after the late Dan Rooney, owner of the Pittsburg Steelers and head of the diversity committee, was deemed necessary in 2003 after research showed that white owners ignore qualified African-American candidates in a competition in which 68% of players are African-American is.

When I finally greeted Pitts, he was cordial and funny, and we spoke briefly about a recent column from him that I used in class. And then he addressed the entire group of about 150 people about the growing importance of journalism in today’s world.

The most important point and the happy conclusion of this reminder on the eve of Black History Month is that in the two years since Pitt’s visit, the school changed into another book with many more essays on racing themes, with increased representation by African-American authors.

Not only that, but nowadays more people are aware of implicit bias and its potential damage, thanks to studies and articles from universities and essays such as “How to Think About” Implicit Bias “in Scientific American in 2018, which have exposed its toxic existence and explained.

It is a small step forward in a long slow process of overcoming generations of racial oppression.

David McGrath is emeritus professor of English at the College of DuPage and author of THE TERRITORY. mcgrathd@dupage.edu

