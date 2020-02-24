[what-singapore-disciplinary-tribunal-states-about-lee-suet-fern’s-involvement-in-lee-kuan-yew’s-final-will]

The fate of the late Lee Kuan Yew’s property at 38 Oxley Road in Singapore has been the centre of a dispute in between his young children: Key Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang. — Today pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 — A disciplinary tribunal has identified that well known lawyer Lee Suet Fern, alongside with her partner, Lee Hsien Yang, experienced “misled” a frail and ailing Lee Kuan Yew into signing his final will, which was ready 15 months ahead of his loss of life.

Describing the pair as “deceitful” and “dishonest,” the strongly worded 206-web page tribunal report acquired by Right now said that the late Lee Kuan Yew (LKY) was “persuaded” into signing the past will inside 16 It added that Lee Suet Fern (LSF), 61, gave the “briefest of advice” to all the differences in between what LKY had previously wished and the ultimate will that he signed, whilst they were being “very distinctive.”

The tribunal discovered that LSF’s misconduct was grave plenty of to strike her off the rolls as a attorney.

LKY, who was Singapore’s founding prime minister, died on March 23, 2015 at age 91.

The tribunal was appointed by Main Justice Sundaresh Menon to appear into whether or not LSF – a senior lawyer of 37 yrs — breached her skilled duties in her involvement in the planning and execution of LKY’s final will.

The late LKY’s final will, specially a part about the fate of his residence at 38 Oxley Street, has been the centre of a dispute in between his young children — Key Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang.

The dispute grew to become public in June 2017, when Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee posted a six-page statement on their Facebook accounts, accusing the prime minister of abusing his authority to prevent the demolition of the residence.

PM Lee denied the allegations, but he also raised fears about events encompassing the producing of his father’s previous will, questioning the position of his sister-in-legislation, LSF, in the will and regardless of whether there was conflict of interest on her section.

Right after the tribunal’s conclusions were released, Dr Lee named the tribunal report a “travesty” in a Facebook write-up yesterday.

“This all is but another endeavor to rewrite history pursuing on from the secret ministerial committee hunting into Lee Kuan Yew’s will and wishes for 38 Oxley Street,” she stated.

“My father understood comprehensive well what he was accomplishing. He was very clear in his conclusion for the will… I carry on to be ashamed at Hsien Loong’s disrespect for his father’s dying want.”

Lee Hsien Yang and his son, Li Shengwu, shared Dr Lee’s Fb submit.

Afterwards that working day, LSF responded to the tribunal choice, vowing to battle it in courtroom. “I disagree with the disciplinary tribunal’s report and will struggle this strongly when it is heard in open court,” she stated.

Here’s a operate-down of the tribunal’s conclusions:

What was the tribunal for?

Chief Justice Menon appointed the tribunal to search into irrespective of whether LSF had breached her qualified obligations in her involvement in the preparing and execution of LKY’s previous will on or all-around December 16 and 17 in 2013.

Her husband’s share enhanced in the very last will, as opposed to the immediate preceding will.

It came just after the Attorney-General’s Chambers referred a situation of attainable professional misconduct involving her to the Legislation Modern society, with Deputy Attorney-General Lionel Yee asking for it to be referred to a disciplinary tribunal.

Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, Koh Swee Yen and Eugene Oh of WongPartnership, symbolizing the Law Culture, as a result introduced charges versus LSF on grounds of “grossly incorrect conduct” less than the Lawful Career Act.

The two members who presided about the tribunal are Senior Counsel Sarjit Singh Gill and law firm Leon Yee Kee Shian.

What transformed between the 1st and previous wills?

In the 1st will:

Each and every sibling was to get a one particular-third share of the several attributes that fashioned the bulk of their father’s estate

Dr Lee has the right to are living at 38 Oxley Road for as extensive as she dreams, with Mr Lee Hsien Loong shelling out for the upkeep of the home whilst Dr Lee was occupying it

38 Oxley Highway is to be demolished immediately after Dr Lee moves out

There have been, nonetheless, 5 other variations of the will that overrode each and every other in amongst, all of which were drafted by LKY’s law firm, Kwa Kim Li.

From the fifth will onwards, the demolition of 38 Oxley Street clause was omitted totally, but it was reinstated in the seventh and last will, which was performed with LSF’s involvement.

In the penultimate will – the sixth will – the late LKY experienced presented Dr Lee an additional one/7 share.

The Regulation Society’s legal professionals argued that the late LKY was not suggested about the reinstatement of the dropped clauses. Moreover, the tribunal read that even though LSF’s attorneys experienced stated that the past will is the similar as the first will, it differed in two primary aspects:

The to start with will contained a reward-over clause, which provided for scenarios where by any of LKY’s children died before he does, but this was missing from the seventh draft.

The last will omitted the element that Lee Hsien Loong was to fork out for the maintenance of 38 Oxley Street, but it was current in the very first will.

There have been also other variances, these types of as the fact that it was said in the penultimate will that Dr Lee’s suitable to keep at 38 Oxley Street was conditional upon the consent of his elder brother, Lee Hsien Loong.

The tribunal, meanwhile, founded that Lee Hsien Yang and his wife were being knowledgeable that Kwa was most likely to be travelling and may possibly not answer when LSF despatched an email to LKY, informing him of the very last will.

How the previous will was instructed and executed

The tribunal scrutinised e mail correspondences to fully grasp how the final will was instructed and ultimately executed.

Information exhibit that about November 30, 2013, which was 17 times just before he signed his last will, the late LKY had questioned Kwa about his sixth will and it became obvious that LKY would want to make amendments.

In the last line of her e mail to the late LKY on November 30, 2013, Kwa stated: “Please permit me know your feelings, and I can make the appropriate changes to the will.”

They exchanged their final e-mail on December 13, 2013.

An e mail path confirmed LSF getting involved from 7.08pm on December 16 that 12 months, by sending a draft of what ultimately became the late LKY’s very last will.

Lee Hsien Yang replied to the e-mail his spouse experienced despatched, informing his father that he could not get in touch with Kwa.

“I really do not consider it is smart to wait until she is again. I feel all you need is a witness to signal the will. Fern (LSF) can get one particular of her associates to arrive round with an engrossed (which implies finalised) copy of the will to execute and witness,” Lee Hsien Yang experienced written in that e mail despatched at seven.31pm.

Kwa was not kept in the loop in this e-mail that copied in his spouse and LKY’s then personalized assistant, Wong Lin Hoe.

At 8.12pm, LSF launched a single of her associates, Bernard Lui, to Wong and her partner around electronic mail, instructing Wong to make contact with him with regards to the execution of the last will.

By nine.42pm that night time, the late LKY replied to Lee Hsien Yang’s 7.31pm electronic mail, stating: “Ok. Do not wait for Kim Li (Kwa). Engross and I will sign it before a solicitor in Fern’s business, or from any other office.”

The upcoming morning, the late LKY signed the will at his home at about 11.10am in the existence of Lui and Elizabeth Kong, both equally legal professionals from LSF’s then-law organization, Stamford Law.

Afterwards that day, one.16pm, LSF then dropped a notice to Kwa, indicating that the will “has been dealt with currently.” Kwa replied at two.59pm to say that she didn’t seem to have received her 1st electronic mail inquiring her to engross and sought confirmation if the penultimate will was revoked.

At 3.10pm, LSF verified that LKY experienced signed a new will, as she experienced: “In truth this is just going back to his 2011 will so it supersedes all. He read it very very carefully prior to signing.”

There had been two signed copies of LKY’s past will. 1 was held in LSF’s office safe and sound, and the other was held in the late LKY’s workplace.

Tribunal finds LSF ‘acted with dishonesty, deceit’

The tribunal, in acquiring LSF responsible of misconduct, claimed the info uncovered in their inquiry “exposed an unsavoury tale” of a few persuading their aged father — then in weak wellness — to indicator a new will without the need of his standard lawyer to suggest him.

Amongst other results, the tribunal claimed she misled the late LKY and procured his execution of the final will on the foundation of misrepresentations.

She also denied him the profit of appropriate legal assistance on the contents of his last will and participated in ensuring that the previous will was signed speedily without the need of LKY getting appropriate lawful assistance.

On the problem of regardless of whether there was adequate gravity in her misconduct, the tribunal identified that there was.

“The misconduct that the respondent (LSF) is guilty of signifies a critical departure from the most basic and fundamental specifications envisioned of an advocate and solicitor – full honesty and fidelity to his/her customer,” the tribunal claimed.

“The respondent acted with dishonesty, deceit and in disregard of her legal obligations. To go away these egregious and dishonest carry out unsanctioned would deliver disrepute upon the profession.”

Lee Hsien Yang ‘equally deceitful’

It additional that not only was LSF a “deceitful witness who tailored her evidence to portray herself as an innocent sufferer who had been maligned,” Lee Hsien Yang’s carry out was “equally deceitful.”

The tribunal highlighted that Lee Hsien Yang had admitted through cross-examination that areas of his Facebook posts built in June and July 2017 and April 2019 “could be misleading” and “inaccurate.”

The posts gave the perception that Kwa experienced organized the past will for LKY, and that LSF played no part in it, but the tribunal found that this was “untrue.”

“She prepared the draft previous will and she advised Mr Lee (LKY) on it,” the tribunal claimed. “(Lee Hsien Yang) lied to the public about how the final will was drafted.”

Additionally, Lee Hsien Yang experienced “compounded his dishonesty” by accusing Kwa of lying in public when the latter experienced claimed that she did not draft the past will, the tribunal stated.

“This was really cynical carry out. He realized that (Kwa) was telling the truth of the matter,” the tribunal said.

It extra in concluding: “In essence, an elaborate edifice of lies was presented the two on oath and as a result of their general public and other statements… The affidavits have been contrived to current a false photograph. Quite a few of the lies were being fairly blatant…

“(Lee Hsien Yang) experienced no qualms about making up proof as he went along. We identified him to be cynical about telling the truth.”

What transpires subsequent

LSF’s circumstance will be referred to a Court of 3 Judges of the Supreme Court docket – the best disciplinary human body in working with lawyers’ misconduct — which could problem an purchase for her to be disbarred if she was located to have acted dishonestly.

The tribunal highlighted that a sentencing principle established out in a 2009 case had instructed that even if the court docket located that there was no dishonesty, a attorney can nonetheless be disbarred if his actions fell underneath “required specifications of integrity, probity and trustworthiness.”

The lapse getting tested will have to clearly show that the lawyer lacks “qualities of character and trustworthiness” required of a individual entrusted with the duties of a lawful practitioner, it included. — Currently