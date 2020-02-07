What So Not announces a series of shows before an indefinite break

Australian DJ / producer What So Not – the real name Christopher Emerson – has announced an “intimate club run” of shows before moving on to the previously announced break from music.

The Sydney musician went on social media today (February 7) to announce his six-day March tour of Australia, which was supported by Choomba, Montell 2099, Ninajrachi and Tise Jones. The new shows follow the cancellation of the Castaway Festival 2020 in Canberra due to the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Emerson’s tour begins on March 6th at the Prince Bandroom in Melbourne before heading to other big cities like Adelaide and Brisbane. The DJ / producer will also play a show in Auckland, New Zealand’s studio, as well as an unknown “secret show”.

Yesterday (February 6), the Sydney musician gave a sincere statement of the news of his interruption, citing the current Bushfire crisis as a trigger for his interruption. “I have to think about what is really important in this world and in this life,” wrote Emerson.

“I’ve done about 400 shows in the past three years. It was exciting and fun, but I take some time to reset, time with friends and family, time to craft and capture everything I thought and felt “I want to pull myself out of the routine and make sure that everything I do is 110 percent.”

However, the producer confirmed that he will release a final record later this year before going “offline”. Emerson will also play the few “scatter shows” that have already been planned, with the focus on the concerts being “special and entertaining”.

Read the full explanation below.

⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/P71Lcz8oSk

– WHAT’S NOT (@WhatSoNot) February 6, 2020

What So Not started in 2010 as a duo of Emerson and 2020 NME Awards-nominated producer Flume. After Flume left the project in 2015, Emerson What So Not continued as a soloist. In 2018 he released his debut album “Not All the Beautiful Things”.

Last year Emerson released the single “We Can Be Friends” with the American singer Herizen. He also partnered with the English DJ Flux Pavilion and electronica music The Chain Gang from 1974 to “20:25”.