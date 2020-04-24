What social media is saying about Andrew Thomas currently being the prime offensive tackle in 2020 NFL Draft

Andrew Thomas did not have to hold out very long to hear his title known as in the initial spherical of the 2020 NFL Draft. The New York Giants took Thomas with the No. 4 general select in the draft, generating him the top offensive lineman off the board.

Soon soon after the decide was introduced Georgia mentor Kirby Smart shared a video clip speaking about Thomas and what he meant to the Ga application.

“I’m just so content you’re able to get to your targets,” Smart said. “A 3-calendar year starter at the College of Ga. Performed a lot of great opposition in those a long time and competed every single working day.

“We as a family members can’t be any more grateful as a program for what you did at UGA.”

Thomas was a three-12 months starter at the College of Georgia, enjoying proper tackle as a freshman and then the earlier two seasons as Georgia’s remaining deal with. He was a multiple-time All-American in his time with the Bulldogs, as nicely as a staff captain.

Ga followers ended up fairly energized for Thomas to land with a single of the top picks in the draft. He results in being the greatest drafted player in the Clever period. It is the 2nd-straight yr the Giants have taken a Georgia Bulldog in the first round. Previous 12 months they selected Deandre Baker in the to start with round.

THE Second

Most on Twitter permitted of the decide, as he’ll safeguard quarterback Daniel Jones as properly as open holes for jogging again Saquon Barkley.

Welcome to Massive Blue, Andrew Thomas!

The Giants get Daniel Jones some security 💪

i consider andrew thomas was the most professional-all set tackle in this draft and he has the most experience and success at still left tackle.

i really like the choose.

The #Giants have usually looked really hard at tackle, and that’s just what they do: The first off the board at No. 4 is #Ga LT Andrew Thomas. The cleanest and most secure prospect of the tackles.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Georgia landed Thomas a member of its 2017 recruiting class. He was a 4-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the course. That exact same signing course experienced the likes of D’Andre Swift, Jake Fromm and Isaiah Wilson. All those a few gamers are all envisioned to be taken during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thomas started out 41 online games in his Georgia career. He was an All-American in both his sophomore and junior seasons when he manned the still left deal with spot for the Bulldogs. Georgia won the SEC East every single calendar year Thomas played for the Bulldogs. Ga was also 1 of the major speeding groups in the region, thanks to the holes Thomas routinely opened.

Kirby Wise gave a powerful endorsement of Thomas when talking on the NFL Community on Thursday.

“I feel he’s a 12 to 14-year starter to be truthful with you,” Intelligent stated. “When he plays against the greatest, he performs the finest. He been a single of the most steady gamers in all of university football.”

“The body of do the job speaks for by itself. It’s not about just the incorporate, it is about who he’s blocked. And he’s accomplished it at the greatest level for the previous three a long time.”

When speaking at the NFL blend, Thomas felt relaxed that he was the finest deal with in the draft. And the Giants made that so on Thursday evening.

“I believe I’m all-around the ideal,” Thomas said. “I can run block, I can pass block, I’m coachable, I’m a technician, and I feel that can make me the best.”

Andrew Thomas measurables for the 2020 NFL Draft

Top: 6-foot-5

Fat: 315 lbs

Arms: 36 1/8 inches

40-property sprint: 5.22 seconds

Vertical Leap: 30.5

3-cone shuttle: 7.58

