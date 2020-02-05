What social media say about landing Georgian football in recruitment class # 1 2020

For the second time in three seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have contracted the country’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite Leaderboard.

Georgia has 25 participants in the 2020 class, led by four 5-star prospects and 10 of the top 60 prospects in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Bulldogs defeated Alabama and Clemson, who finished second and third.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with reporters on Wednesday and discussed how Georgia can put together another elite class.

“I also want to use this moment to thank everyone in our organization. I’m talking about the administration, I’m talking about fans who helped organize this book signing,” said Smart. “The atmosphere of Notre Dame was one of the keys to this signature class.

“The academic people at the University of Georgia who sacrificed their Saturdays, Sundays and countless hours … I don’t think people really understand that recruitment never sleeps. Everyone is cheered on today.”

This last statement applies to many in the Georgia fan base as players and fans celebrated the strong end of the National Signing Day. The Bulldogs have signed all four of their commitments, including Broderick Jones (5 stars) and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (4 stars).

Georgia also received commitments from 3-star offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie and 3-star defensive defender Daran Branch.

With all the good news and bad news for the Florida Gators who have achieved a number of top goals, it was a very, very good day to be a Georgia Bulldog.

Placements on the National Signing Day 2020

Winner:

# 1 Georgia

# 2 Tennessee

# 3 Arkansas

# 4 South Carolina

# 5 Texas A&M & Missouri

Loser:

# 1 Ole Miss

# 2 Florida

# 3 LSU

– SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 5, 2020

They call him flipper # TheCloser #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/1A7MluXIVu

– Evil Kirby Smart (@EvilKirbySmart) February 5, 2020

The strength of this Georgia class comes on the offensive when Georgia signed seven candidates, including Jones, number 2 in the 2020 class, Van Pran-Granger, number 1 in the class, and Tate Ratledge, who is number 1 Address No. 3 in the class.

Georgia has also contracted five wide receivers in this last cycle, which clearly address one of the team’s weakest areas in the past season. The headliners at the position are Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton, all of which rank in the top 100 nationwide.

Connected: Kirby Smart explains why character is the most important thing for recruiting in Georgia

Since Smart arrived before the 2016 signing class, Georgia has completed a signing class no worse than the sixth. After having a full recruitment cycle that started for him in 2017, Georgia signed classes # 3, # 1, # 2, and # 1.

And the Bulldogs have already turned the page and started building their 2021 class, led by the country’s best quarterback in the 5-star commit Brock Vanda handle.

“We already had two or three days of juniors, we had prospects, we were on the phone with these children – it has already started,” said Smart.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart signing the No. 1 class in the 2020 cycle.

