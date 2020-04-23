Actor-actor Manish Paul has taken over the hosting duties of an interactive game show titled “What Speaks Public”.

Show two attractive concepts in Flipkart app, gamication and video streaming. Integrates

‘What Speaks Public’ hosted by Manish Paul has a noble intention behind it

The show is live and can be played through the day from 9 in the morning and from in the evening.

It has fun hosts, fun scripts, trendy questions, prize winning opportunities and a comfortable experience that brings user-friendly and mobile-first entertainment together.

The survey-based game show host Manish asks viewers to choose from two sets of five sets for each episode.

There are no right or wrong answers to the questions, and the results depend entirely on India’s most popular option.

The show aims to entertain the country and win prizes while encouraging people to stay indoors.

“This is a survey-based game that supports participation from across the country. The first demonstration of its kind in our app, it follows a unique user interface that results from our consumer-first approach that matches our technology experience,” said Prakash Sikaria, vice president of growth and monetization at Flipkart. .

