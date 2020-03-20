What Studios Are Releasing Now That Film Theaters Are Shut

Movie theaters have shut across the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak, so as a final result, main studios have begun to launch their new films on to home viewing platforms.

On Monday, NBCUniversal’s Common Pics turned the initially main studio to announce that they will make their present-day and impending films accessible for on-demand from customers rental thanks to the worldwide pandemic.

As of Friday, the studio’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma are accessible to rent for 48-several hours at $19.99. Universal’s Trolls Planet Tour will be at the same time offered to lease and out there in theaters starting up in April.

Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios is subsequent fit, as film Onward will be available to lease for $19.99 on Friday at 8:00 PM EST. The movie will also be released on Disney+ on April 3 in the U.S.

Warner Bros. Studios will release Ben Affleck’s The Way Back and Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey on desire for the exact price tag on Tuesday, March 24.

Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot will also be released on to residence viewing platforms on Tuesday, and Lionsgate’s I However Consider will be offered to lease following Friday.

The Mangurama/Abramorama movie Dosed, which was set to be introduced in theaters in New York on Friday and in Los Angeles up coming week, will now be accessible globally on a electronic platform. The studio has promised that 10 p.c of just about every order will go to coronavirus catastrophe relief, and Facebook claimed that they will match every single donation.

Vertical Entertainment’s drama Human Capital, which stars Liev Schreiber, will be unveiled digitally on Friday and will be produced in theaters at a later on date.

