What Tampa Bay location events are even now going on amid coronavirus issues?

the soccer group at the University of South Florida held their initial spring practice on Tuesday



Video clip

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health and fitness expert solutions questions live on WFLA Now



Video clip

14-12 months-outdated struck, killed by Jeep while driving bicycle in New Port Richey



Online video

Aging & Wellness Institute receives more mature grown ups into shape with powerful work out



Video clip

Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleansing steps



Video

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak



Video

Crews reply to explosions, fireplace at Tampa automobile restore shop



Online video

Crews reply to hearth at small business in Ybor Heights



Video

Tuesday Midday Weather Update



Video clip

How to self-quarantine through the coronavirus outbreak



Video clip

Florida health and fitness office asks some intercontinental tourists to self-isolate for 14 times amid coronavirus problems



Movie

Two private providers start off tests for coronavirus in Florida



Video