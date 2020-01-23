What the cast of Harry Potter has been doing since Deathly Hallows

It feels like an eternity ago, but in 2001 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone were released. It featured actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the leading roles. The following year 2002 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets came out. We had to wait until 2004 to see Harry Potter and the Azkaban prisoner! In 2005 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire came to the cinemas and it attracted many brand new fans for the first time … even people who hadn’t seen the first three films.

In 2007 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix were released and in 2009 we saw Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince! The last two films Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 were released in 2010 and 2011. Find out what the cast has done since then!

20 Daniel Radcliffe 2016 in ‘Swiss Army Man’

Daniel Radcliffe has proven to be a great actor Harry Potter Films but after Harry Potter The films came to an end, and in another great film called, he showed his acting skills Swiss army man in 2016. Swiss army man is a super intense film to watch!

19 Emma Watson and Tom Felton were together in November 2018

In November 2018, Emma Watson and Tom Felton were hanging out on the beach. Since the days they made the film, there have been rumors that the two of them had a kind of attraction for each other Harry Potter Films together on the set. They kept suppressing the rumors and letting the world know that they are just friends.

18 Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome sparked marriage rumors in 2019

Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome have been together since 2011! It’s 2020 now. It’s a very long-term relationship, so the two of them are obviously very happy with each other. In 2019, they were seen with rings on their wedding fingers and fans assumed they were married. You have never confirmed whether this is true or not.

17 Tom Felton played in “Ophelia” in 2018

Tom Felton played in the film Ophelia in 2018. Tom Felton is a much bigger actor than his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter Movie franchise. It’s great that he was featured in the film Ophelia where he could demonstrate the fact that he can adopt other characters.

16 Matthew Lewis married to Angela Jones in 2018

Matthew Lewis married his current wife Angela Jones in 2018! They look very happy together. We are happy for him! He played the role of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter Movie franchise. We definitely saw him grow up in front of the camera in front of our eyes.

15 Evanna Lynch reported about her eating disorder in 2018

Evanna Lynch reported that she has had an eating disorder in her life. In 2018, she became very real and very open, talking about the struggles she had as a young woman. She is very brave to get involved in such a difficult topic.

14 Bonnie Wright played in “The Sea” in 2013

Bonnie Wright is the actress behind the role of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter Film series. She was Ron Weasley’s little sister and Harry Potter’s love interest at the end of the movies! In 2013 Bonnie Wright played in the film Ocean! She is one of the red-haired actresses we totally love.

13 Daniel Radcliffe 2017 in ‘Jungle’

In 2017 Daniel Radcliffe appeared in the film jungle, This is another super intense and interesting film. Daniel Radcliffe fans could see him in a completely different light than the light in which we saw him as Harry Potter. This film is very different and contains no magic.

12 Emma Watson played Princess Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017

In 2017 we saw Emma Watson as Princess Belle in the live action film Beauty and the Beast, She did a great job and frankly we just can’t imagine any other young brunette doing a better job in this magical Disney part. It was perfect for Princess Belle.

11 Rupert Grint gave his voice to ‘Postman Pat: The Movie’ in 2014

In 2014, Rupert Grint tried to speak in the film Postman Pat: The Movie. We are used to seeing Rupert Grint as an actor on screen in front of the camera, so it is very cool to learn that he decided to appear a bit as a speaker in a film like Postman Pat: The Movie!

10 Tom Felton and his girlfriend Jade Gordon split up in 2016

Tom Felton was there with Jade Gordon for a while, but in 2016 they called it quits. You look like a neat young couple here. The details behind the end of the relationship have not been released, but hopefully the two are still fine without each other.

9 Matthew Lewis starred in Me Before You in 2016

Matthew Lewis starred with Emelia Clarke in the film Me Before You in 2016. Emelia Clarke is one of the biggest names in Hollywood due to her time as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO Game of Thrones. The fact that Matthew Lewis starred in a film with her is a big deal.

8 Bonnie Wright kept her love life private

At the moment nobody is really sure whether Bonnie Wright is single or taken. The last update that was made public about their love life was a few years ago. She has publicly dated some cool guys, including Jacob Artist, Simon Hammerstein and Jamie Campbell Bower. We are not sure what she is romantic about nowadays.

7 Daniel Radcliffe gave his voice to “Playmobil: The Movie” in 2019

Just like Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe decided to give his voice to an animated film in 2019! Voice Acting is a great way for actors to stay in the spotlight without actually having to step in front of the camera. Voice Acting is a great idea for actors who want to sit back a little more.

6 Some of the performers reunited in the Universal Studios in 2017

Here you can see that some of the performers were reunited at Universal Studios in 2017! The three leading actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, unfortunately weren’t involved in this meeting, but it’s still cool to see how some of the actors hang out and get along!

5 Evanna Lynch took part in the “Dancing with the Stars” competition in 2018

Evanna Lynch danced with the stars in 2018. Here we can see how glamorous she looks and how much she can be a dancer! It’s so cool to see actors and actresses try out different talents like dancing, singing, comedy and more. It took third place.

4 Emma Watson and Tom Felton failed again in August 2019

In August 2019, Emma Watson and Tom Felton posted a picture showing the world they hang out with again! There have been rumors again that these two have some kind of romantic relationship, but in the end they have already let the world know that they are just friends.

3 Rupert Grint switched from films to TV shows in 2017

In 2017, Rupert Grint played in a number of different TV shows. One of the shows is called Snatch, one of the shows is called Sick Note and one of the shows is called Urban Myths. Rupert Grint is a great actor who shines no matter what TV show or movie he is in.

2 Some of the performers came back together for the holidays in 2019

Here we see that some of the actors from the 2019 Harry Potter films have gathered for the holidays. Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch looked like a big bunch! Unfortunately Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were not there.

1 Emma Watson was romantically associated with Chord Overstreet in 2018

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet were romantically connected in 2018 and we were totally there for it! They made a great couple and if they ever decided to make up one day it would be absolutely fantastic. They are no longer an item at the moment, and Harry Potter fans still hope that Emma Watson and Tom Felton will also come together.

