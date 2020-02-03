What the hell is a caucus?

Tonight, at 7:00 a.m. local time, after half a decade of campaigning, Iowa Democrats will begin the actual selection of the candidate for the party’s presidency. But what exactly are the Iowa caucuses? And why does this tiny Central American state have so much to say about who can run the country?

In fact, it is the law in Iowa that they hold their caucus ahead of any other primary or caucus in the nation, so that they are always the first to have an overwhelming impact on the direction and momentum of the nomination process. This is worrying for many reasons, not least because Iowa’s values ​​and racial makeup are not close to representatives of the rest of the country.

But we’re stuck in this craziness. How does it work? The Iowa gatherings are not presidential elections in the sense that people don’t just vote and vote. They are – shockingly – even more confused and archaic than the typical voting process.

According to Caucuses, the Iowans actually have to gather in certain locations in 1,679 districts of the state (as well as three satellite locations), and from there it gets really interesting. Caucusers (I think that’s the right term, despite the spell check protests) in every place, well, caucus, which means they gather in small groups based on the candidate of their choice.

So that means Warren people gather in one corner, Sanders people in another, and Biden followers in another, and so on. I am sure that no fights will break out.

A candidate must bring at least 15% of the participants to the caucus in order to survive. This means that if, for example, there are a total of 100 people in a district and only 4 people are present for Andrew Yang, after the first round these people have to join with participants in a viable group in order to form a new viable group first choice was also unprofitable or to give up entirely. This year, Caucusers who are committed to viable candidates in the first round get stuck there and cannot get involved again anywhere else.

The number of delegates assigned to each candidate is then determined using a mathematical formula based on how many people gather for each viable candidate. (Although the actual process of getting the results of the caucus to the delegates to the Democratic National Convention involves a few other rounds of delegates and conventions in between, a chain reaction follows from the results of the caucus.) Wuh!

As with the regular democratic primary, Iowa is not a “winner-take-all” state. The most likely outcome tonight is that while one candidate will get the most delegates, three to four candidates will leave Iowa with delegates in their column as the long road to democratic assembly begins.

In 2016 Hillary Clinton was in Iowa with 23 delegates compared to Bernie Sanders 21. 41 delegates and 8 super delegates can be won this year. We’ll investigate later on whether super delegates will play any role in the nomination process, but the DNC has changed the rules so that (hopefully) they are not the deciding factor in the nomination.

That way, the cookie is crumbling tonight and we are not sure how long it will take for the results to be available because there are so many candidates in the argument. The Iowa Democrats are preparing for record participation, which is the 2008 record of 240,000. In this competition, Barack Obama won 16 delegates, Hillary Clinton won 15, and John Edwards (oof, remember him?) Won 14.

Nobody said democracy was easy, I think.

(via: NBC News)

