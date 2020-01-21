What the hell is ‘extreme void metal’?

After the indefinite pause of the German avant-garde black metal band Todtgelichter, founder Tentakel P. began to satisfy a musical and conceptual vision that would have been too dark and aggressive for his long-term project.

The duo evoked the Australian Prog Metal singer Xen from Ne Obliviscaris and formed Omega Infinity – two words that “embody the unimaginable blackness outside the known universe, the endless cycle of birth and death, of creation and destruction”.

Omega Infinity channels the raw energy of black metal from the 90s and is full of furious blast beats and thunderous guitar riffs, but the conceptual arrangements transcend its black metal roots, evoke the ancient power of the cosmos and dive into the deep dark emptiness of the universe.

Omega Infinity’s debut album Solar Specter is the start of an immersive journey through our solar system, which starts with debut single Mars, premiered below together with a 360 ° visualization of the red planet to swing you directly into space, while the music rages of the colossal planet in an enchanting composition.

“Red Master – Father of Fear – Bringer Of War. With the most original song dating from the very beginning of Omega Infinity, Mars is raw, fast and dark and therefore the perfect way for us to collect souls for the Void and herald things are coming, “the duo explains.

“The universe is a cold and hard place, even on the threshold of humanity – Don’t expect anything less from our debut album. Join the Void!”

Solar Specter is just the beginning of Omega Infinity’s explorations in The Deep Dark Void. The debut album will be released on March 27 through Season Of Mist.