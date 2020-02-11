What the new Premier Inn CMO expects from agencies

Premier Inn has a new marketing director in Tamara Strauss who shares the top priorities with The Drum when she is looking for an advertising agency to bring the brand back on the screens after a two-year hiatus.

The hotel chain has not spent any of its marketing budgets on a blockbuster broadcast campaign since 2018. According to Winmo, she saved more than £ 17m in advertising in 2017, but that number has dropped to virtually zero in recent years as parent company Whitbread has faced major challenges.

Since joining Strauss as brand and marketing director in November, he has conducted a full review of the agency, separating from Lucky Generals and starting looking for a partner who will be given a much broader scope.

“I’m taking the brand to the next stage of their journey,” claims the former EasyJet marketer. “It is a stronghold of the hotel industry and the fact that we own our hotels means that I am responsible for delivering to the customer, from advertising to hotel services and customer experience.”

Strauss is no stranger to establishing brands through large marketing campaigns. Prior to Premier Inn, she spent five months at easyJet, where she helped the airline prepare to launch the Holidays division, and nearly three years as marketing director at Royal Caribbean International, where she launched the long-standing Where Extraordinary Happens campaign.

She’s shortlisted last week and will start tissue meetings this week. She spoke about the importance of “values” and said that any agency that runs the account must be “democratic and humble” and “consistent”. International know-how, if not a presence, is also crucial for the brand’s activities in Germany and more attention is paid to the Middle East.

Return to TV with or without Lenny

Strauss said Premier Inn plans to return to television this year with a campaign to bring it back to the foreground for budget travelers. After looking at the numbers since their arrival, she quickly found that the brand was harmed simply by investing in digital products and looking for ways to compare them to the various online comparison sites, the alternatives offer to keep competitive.

“When we go up in the air, it affects the share of language and customer acquisition. We have not been on the air since 2018 and the data shows that we do not receive the same commitment from customers. We are a direct business, we have to talk to customers, ”she explains.

Strauss lays the foundation stone for this great brand campaign and is now considering what to do with his long-standing brand ambassador Lenny Henry. He has not appeared in a marketing push for the company since 2015, but is still “an ambassador for the brand”. The agencies applying for the multi-million pound contract will likely have to figure out what role the comedian will play in future communications.

sustainability

In 2018, Premier Inn made a public commitment to halve the intensity of CO2 emissions by 2025 and cut them by 88% by 2050. Since then, everything from the conception of his newly built hotels to the modernization of the facilities in new hotels has been examined to be more environmentally friendly when it comes to saving plastics and dealing with food waste.

So far, this has been discussed under the motto “Force for Good”, but Strauss said that it is now interested in making its sustainability efforts a central part of its marketing communication, especially how sustainable travel becomes a greater part of the public’s awareness.

According to a report in The Guardian, British travelers are ready to cut the number of their flights in response to the climate crisis, although only 3% have actually taken steps to cut flight times. But this is a great opportunity for Premier Inn to sell the stable to hotels found in popular British resorts.

“Sustainability is a relevant message that we as a company absolutely want to anchor in our marketing. If people stay with us, they have a positive effect,” she said. It is not the essence of who we are. “

We are talking about his support services

Premier Inn recently increased its focus on its additional revenue streams and sought new partners to work with to generate additional revenue and services for its guests. For example, a gym called Hustle has been added to the mix, giving guests access to local facilities when there is no gym on site.

With a 2.1% decline in Premier Inn sales in the third quarter of 2019, which is expected to continue through 2021 against the expected headwind, these additional sales are of increasing importance, however small.

Establishing partnerships with third parties is now the responsibility of the marketing teams headed by Strauss. As it strives to gain a larger market share, the brand will rely on additional services to differentiate itself from the competition.

“In an unusual way, we are responsible for brand, communication, PR, market research and insights as well as for products and offers, including additional revisions. From Amazon lockers, hustle and laundry We’re trying to take a new approach to making ourselves more relevant to customers, ”she concludes.