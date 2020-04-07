What the tabloids are wrong about sharing “friends”

The Friends cast holds a special place in the hearts of many, which is what makes them a major target for tabloids. David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, e Matt LeBlanc they are often at the mercy of tabloid rumors. Gossip Cop they investigated the gossip surrounding the Friends actors and determined their truth.

“Messing” by David Schwimmer with Debra Messing

NW published an article stating that Debra Messing and David Schwimmer were dating. They announced the news with a fantastic headline, “New Couple Alert: Ross & Grace Are Dating,” a clear reference to the character of Will & Grace of Messing, as well as the character of Friends of Schwimmer. At the time, Schwimmer was playing Grace’s interest in the second season of Will & Grace’s reboot, but a source for the outlet insisted that “the novel also flourished” for the two actors as well.

“A rocket scientist does not need to see that they are very well paired with each other,” the alleged tipster reported. “Debra calls her ‘Delicious David,’ both in her face and when she talks to her about friends.” The difference in Messing was clear, the alleged interior added. “She’s got a sparkle on her that no one has seen for a long time. Everyone’s totally rooted for them.” Well, people should probably find something else to take root for, since this supposed romance never happened.

The source source took the nickname “Delicious David” from a photo Messing posted on his Instagram. The actress shared a selfie of herself and Schwimmer on the set, with the caption: “This guy is delicious.” Sure, this was just a couple of stars having fun on the set, but the source twisted Messing’s words to suit his own purpose.

Gossip Cop I wanted to get to the bottom of this rumor, so we turned to the spokesman for David Schwimmer, who was qualified to speak on behalf of the actor. We have been informed that Schwimmer is not leaving Messing and that any claim to the contrary is totally “false”.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt “on break”

Of all the Friends stars, Jennifer Aniston is listed as most in the notebooks. She is often paired with her ex-husband Brad Pitt as recently reported by Heat. However, the gossip has surfaced of these old rumors of reconciliation, saying Aniston asked Pitt to stop. “That’s what Ross told Rachel to explain to him about a one-night stand he had on Friends. This tabloid has blatantly kicked off the appearance of comedy in a cheap effort to make your other boring story stand out.

In any case, a source told the publication that Jennifer Aniston and Pitt decided to pump the breaks in their alleged relationship. This came after Pitt was photographed with Alia Shawkat, which was alleged to be romantic in nature. He apparently felt that Pitt was still “playing the field,” Aniston was “furious.”

“Jen told Brad they were on a break until she knows what she wants,” the insider called to the service. “I told her she was too old to be played and she is too old to be a player.” Now that the two are self-isolated due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, Jennifer Aniston has “decided it’s the perfect time to cool things down and let Brad think about what he really wants.” None of this obviously holds true.

First of all, Pitt and Aniston are not in a relationship, like Gossip Cop he has proven time and time again. Second, Pitt’s relationship with Shawkat is purely platonic, as we have also spoken in the past. Thus, I would have no need for jealousy on the part of Jennifer Aniston, if they were still in a relationship in the first place, which they are not.

To confirm our suspicions, Gossip Cop contacted our trusted source close to the situation. We were assured that there was no such break-up because, as we said earlier, there was no relationship to start with. It’s the same tired story that comes up week after week.

Lisa Kudrow Spinoff’s friends

Lisa Kudrow doesn’t appear as often as Amigas’ other castmates, but the stories about her in the table frames are just as weird. In Touch, he once reported that Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay, was earning his own business based on the hit comedy. The magazine claimed that Kudrow was in “serious talks with Marta Kauffman with Friends co-creator about a Phoebe Buffay spin-off.”

The two worked together on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie and were allegedly taking a lot of time “teasing funny stories” for the new sitcom. A market “insider” further stated that in the new show, Phoebe’s character Lisa Kudrow would be “divorced now and living in New York.”

“It’s only natural that he ever ran into his former Central Perk gang,” the fake source continued. However, the “ultimate goal” would be for the rest of the Friends cast to make cameos for “a hilarious episode.”

“It would be an epic moment on TV. If there is anyone who can make it a reality, it’s Lisa,” the ill-informed source concluded.

Gossip Cop checked the report and found it to be completely false. Rumors of a Phoebe referral first appeared more than a decade ago, but the project never went down due to lack of interest in the audience. It was already highly unlikely that the project would be attempted again given all the time it took and the lack of interest for the first time.

We also addressed Lisa Kudrow’s representative, who informed us, “There is no truth to this.” Sorry, Phoebe lovers, there is no derivation in the works.

Courteney Cox causing marriage problems

NW reported late last year that Victoria Beckham was leaving her husband, David, in a hot tub with Courteney Cox. The selfie was posted on Cox’s Instagram page while she was getting ready with David filming a cameo for the ABC comedy Modern Family. According to a source who spoke to the dam, “Victoria was ballistic. She said it was totally inappropriate. She did it with David’s continued flirtation,” he added. “This fight looks like it could be the final straw.

The post also took quotes from an alleged “close family friend” who said, “His behavior is so disrespectful.” Again, this is all a selfie taken at stake.

It is noteworthy that David also posted snapshots of his Instagram, and unfortunately for the tabloid storyline, his wife and mother of their four children had a very positive reaction when seeing Courteney Cox and David together. Victoria commented on the photo, which depicted David and Cox, fully clothed and learning their lines: “I can’t wait !!!!!! Kisses x”

It doesn’t look like I would write a woman who felt jealous fury, but it sounds like a supportive woman’s response. Regardless, Gossip Cop he wanted to make sure all of our bases were covered, so we addressed Beckhams spokesman, who assured us that their marriage was not in danger.

Matthew Perry’s Taboids

Matthew Perry fell victim to a particularly vicious rumor last summer. The Globe reported that Perry’s friends were worried about being out of the wagon and only had months left. Apparently, Perry’s photo was a bit bleak as he walked around New York City. A source told the service: “People are really worried that he was abusing the pills and drinking again, and that is a virtual death sentence for someone who has as many health problems as he has.”

The undisputed source continued, saying Perry “has lost the will to continue,” he added, “Matt has practically killed himself with all his vices and health problems over the years and doesn’t seem to get any better. At this rate, if one doesn’t drastic change, will die within six months. “

Gossip Cop they didn’t believe such a high moment. We went to Matthew Perry’s spokesperson, who told us on the record that the story was not false. The actor is not on the verge of death and his friends are not afraid for his life.

Matt LeBlanc’s Secret Friends Project

Finally, it’s okay! It was reported last year that Matt LeBlanc was secretly working with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on a new TV show. Quoting a privileged, the tabloid stated: “For a long time there was talk of the whole cast doing a reboot.” Plans have changed, however, insisted on the so-called insider. “But in the end, the producers decided that the premise of the show would never work with them as older adults. So Jen, Matt and Courtney have the idea of ​​doing a whole different show with a new vibe and character cast.”

Although LeBlanc, Cox and Aniston are spearheading the new show, they are not opposed to the other three castmates taking part in the guest show. Gossip Cop examined this rumor and found it to be false. We asked Matt LeBlanc’s spokesperson about the trio’s possible reunion and were told that the story “just isn’t right.”

Research similar to sources close to Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have confirmed that the three former stars are not in a position to develop a new TV show together. Maybe all this time inside due to coronavirus it will help the boards find better sources that will not send them fake advice.