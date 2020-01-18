Georgia Football is the main theme at DawgNation Daily – the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Inquire with host Brandon Adams and DawgNation experts about everything related to UGA athletics as they summarize the latest Georgian football recruitment news and talk about coach Kirby Smart’s efforts to get the Bulldogs back to the top of the SEC bring to. In episode 1,112 (January 17, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken.

Georgia Football Podcast: What the Todd Monken rental means for UGA

Start of the show: News of Todd Monken’s hiring was just right when DawgNation Daily started on Friday. I’ll discuss my thoughts on Monken in the series – including how his recent roles as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Bucs, and as a head coach at Southern Miss could influence his UGA engagement.

10-minute mark: DawgNations Connor Riley reports to the show to respond immediately, and I take comments from listeners and viewers of DawgNation Daily.

20-minute mark: DawgNations recruiting insider Jeff Sentell is attending the show to respond to Monken’s new hires and give a preview of an important UGA recruitment weekend – including a visit to five-star quarterback Brock Vanda Griffin.

45-minute mark: I’m looking at other SEC headlines, including Dave Aranda, LSU Defense Coordinator, who is leaving the Tigers to become Baylor’s head coach, another fallout from Odell Beckham Jr.’s horrific post-national championship celebration and Tennessee’s presence of the former UGA offensive line officer Cade Mays secures campus.

50-minute mark: I plan a busy weekend for UGA athletics beyond football.

End of the show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.