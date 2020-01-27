What the Twilight cast has been up to since dawn

The members of the Twilight cast have mastered so many things since the premiere of the last film in 2012. They have worked together continuously for years to bring our favorite vampire story to life with the first Twilight movie in 2008. The second Twilight film New Moon was released in 2009 and the third Twilight film, Eclipse, in 2010. In 2011 we got Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2012 Breaking Dawn Part 2. The last film allowed us to finally see him the conclusion we were waiting for! The cast continued to make other films, meet new people, marry, start families, and more.

Some members of the cast have remained friends, while other members of the cast have become more distant. Find out which members of the cast are still friends to this day and everything else!

20 Kristen Stewart played in ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in 2019

In 2019 we saw Kristen Stewart demonstrating her fighting skills as part of the Charlie’s Angels Girl Squad! A few years ago, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu were the women we knew as “Charlie’s Angels”, but today Kristen Stewart is the leader of the pack!

19 Robert Pattinson signed to play Batman in one of the next 2020 films

We will soon see Robert Pattinson as Batman in a 2020 film. We are definitely happy to see him in a different light than Edward Cullen, so we mainly know him these days! Some other actors who played Batman are Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and Michael Keaton.

18 Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd ended their relationship in 2017

Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd had a whirlwind romance that we were all very committed to. They decided to stop in 2017, which was a shock to everyone1. They had been together for eight months and seemed pretty happy with each other. They have both moved on since then.

17 Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz played together in ‘A Warrior’s Heart’

When the Twilight movie saga came to an end, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene decided to do their own thing and together they played a 2011 romantic film about sports imagining what masculinity really is.

16 Kristen Stewart ended her relationship with Stella Maxwell in 2019

Kristen Stewart ended her relationship with Stella Maxwell in early 2019. The two of them went back and forth for a few years, but officially decided to break up permanently. Since then, both have moved on and are no longer romantically connected.

15 Jackson Rathbone dropped an album titled “American Spirit Blues” in 2018

We all know Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Cullen from the Twilight film series, but what many people don’t know about Jackson is the fact that he is also a musician! He dropped an album titled “American Spirit Blues” in 2018 and gave his fans other reasons to absolutely love him!

14 Robert Pattinson is said to have been associated with Katy Perry and Emma Watson

Rumors of celebrities and their dating life are always buzzing around, but the rumors are not always confirmed! That being said, we are not sure whether these rumors are legitimate or just speculation. Robert Pattinson is said to have made an appointment with Katy Perry and Emma Watson after the last Twilight film was made.

13 Nikki Reed Married to Ian Somerhalder in 2015

Nikki Reed, the actress who played the role of Rosalie Hale, married Ian Somerhalder in 2015! Here we can see how beautiful and magical your wedding day must have been. Her wedding dress looks absolutely stunning with all the lace and they look super happy together.

12 Kellan Lutz played in “The Legend of Hercules” in 2014

In 2014 we saw Kellan Lutz in the film The Legend of Hercules. He definitely has the figure and body structure to play in a movie with so much action and heroism. He is the type of actor who easily fits into a film like this. We hope to see more of this handsome actor in the coming years.

11 Taylor Lautner has been with Taylor Dome since 2018

Taylor Lautner has been with Taylor Dome since 2018! This isn’t the first time he’s dating a girl with the same name as him. He also made an appointment with Taylor Swift when! He seems to be very happy with Taylor Dome and that’s why we’re happy for him!

10 Kristen Stewart played in “Underwater” in 2020

Underwater was released earlier this year in 2020! Kristian Stewart was the star of it! The film is about a ship made up of crew members who are stuck under water and molested by a large and scary sea animal. This is an exciting film that people can watch when they want to be on the edge of their seats.

9 Jackson Rathbone married Sheila Hafsadi in 2013 and they now have three children

Jackson Rathbone played Jasper Cullen in 2012 and 2013 and married Sheila Hafsadi! Now the two three children have together. Talk about a big family! The fact that he has so many children and a wife he loves is a beautiful and wonderful thing.

8 Robert Pattinson played in “High Life” in 2018

Robert Pattinson is so much more than Edward Cullen, although it’s easy to see him in the role of the vampire forever. In 2018, he starred in the film High Life and lost any Edward Cullen mood we could imagine. Everything about him was different in this film.

7 Nikki Reed welcomed her first baby, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017

In 2017 Nikki Reed and her husband Ian Somerhalder welcomed their first baby, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder! We are very happy for them because the parents’ journey is so amazing and exciting. Every time Nikki Reed pushes her baby into the stroller, Nikki seems to be very happy.

6 Ashley Greene married to Paul Khory in 2018

Ashley married Greene in 2018! The man she married is called Paul Khory and the two are a very good looking couple. Marriage is a wonderful adventure, and the fact that Ashley Greene found the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with is great.

5 Kristen Stewart and Nikki Reed reconnected in 2017

Kristen Stewart and Nikki Reed met again in 2017 at an event on the red carpet. They admitted that they had a bond on the set of Twilight films when they were shooting between 2008 and 2012, so it’s no surprise to us that these two beauties are still the best.

4 Kristen Stewart spoke in 2019 about the wish to submit a proposal to Dylan Meyer

During an interview with Howard Stern in 2019, Kristen Stewart announced that she has plans to make a proposal to her friend Dylan Meyer. If she suggests to her friend, she’ll most likely be the next on the list who’s fed up after Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, and Jackson Rathbone.

3 Robert Pattinson started officially dating Suki Waterhouse in 2018

In 2018 Robert Pattinson officially started from Suki Waterhouse. They are still together, which is incredible! We love to see prominent couples doing it, because the pressure to meet in front of a spotlight is probably a big challenge for almost every couple.

2 Some cast members took part in a 2018 Comic-Con panel in New York

Some of the members of the Twilight cast attended Comic-Con 2018 in New York City and participated in a podium. Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen, Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale, and Edi Gathegi, who played Laurent, were there to answer questions.

1 Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner reunited at his 2019 birthday party

Kristen Stewart attended Taylor Lautner’s 27th birthday party in 2019! It’s so great that these two are still good friends beyond their roles as Bella Swan and Jacob Black in the Twilight film series. In real life, they really had a real bond, connection, and friendship.

