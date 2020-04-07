What the United States can do to improve coronavirus PPE crisis

As the coronavirus crisis worsens in the United States, hospital stocks of personal protective equipment [PPE] are dangerously low and are at risk of being completely depleted. Without the right PPE, front-line healthcare professionals will not be able to meet the everyday needs of the United States healthcare system, much less effectively mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

The current supply chain cannot keep up with demand shocks of this magnitude. This market failure needs immediate attention. Otherwise, you will face disastrous consequences.

The good news is that we can solve the PPE shortage. While there are all the resources needed to bridge the gap, these resources need to be quickly reconfigured to meet unprecedented demand.

Flexport assists companies in brokering international shipping and customs clearance. You can benefit financially by performing some of the steps suggested in this article.

In the event that domestic production and replenishment of PPE does not resolve the crisis quickly enough, it is time to use the links between the country and the outside world to secure the necessary supplies. Ensuring a backup stream of supply from international sources is a logistics issue, and the United States has the largest and most sophisticated public and private logistics network on the planet.

Hospitals are desperately seeking more supplies from their agents. Hospital managers have asked the procurement team to buy foreign-made PPE in an open market because the needs were not met, and to review the standards, quality inspections, and other protocols that existed during the “normal” procurement. I’m looking for a cutout. They even require staff to use improved PPE, such as homemade masks, which does not meet any standards. At the same time, traditional medical distribution giants continue to follow peacetime procedures. Ask potential PPE suppliers for product samples and pass them through standard compliance protocols.

Therefore, the dilemma: existing major distributors are not set to act fast enough to resolve this crisis. In addition, hospital managers lack access to purchasing power, capital, and logistics to meet rapidly growing demand in a way that meets minimum safety requirements.

This problem is exacerbated by several other factors. Down payment requirements from manufacturers are increasing dramatically within economic uncertainty. It is increasingly difficult to determine the number of potential suppliers that is growing rapidly. New entrants to the market are not ready to handle complex international shipping and customs procedures.

Hospitals are full and management is thinning Federal agencies, especially the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA], the Ministry of Health and Human Services [HHS], and the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] have intervened, creating many important issues I have Go in the right direction.

On March 29, FEMA promoted the delivery of millions of PPE from Shanghai suppliers to the United States, as reported by Reuters. One day later, FEMA and HHS launched the Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force. This task force is specifically aimed at adjusting the national allocation of PPE resources. In addition, the FDA has moved quickly to relax restrictions on gowns, gloves, and other clothing not intended for use in healthcare settings.

All Americans should thank the tremendous work that has been accomplished so far. These are important signs of the progress of national mobilization for COVID-19. It’s a dedicated civil servant who has worked hard to get us here.

Still, there is still a lot to do.

First, as some members of Congress have suggested, the Trump administration should represent a qualified individual as a PPE emperor who has the authority to source PPE from suppliers around the world.

Second, Washington needs to make multi-billion dollar credit lines readily available for genuine US companies that reasonably believe they can provide PPE. Given extreme demands, down payment is required and payments must be able to flow to potential suppliers without delay. The newly signed Coronavirus Relief and Relief Act [CARES] provides funding for SME loans and PPE purchases, but there are no specific provisions to assist PPE manufacturers.

Finally, governments must secure commitments from key vendors and provide upfront payments to government orders, regardless of the vendor to whom they pay. Regulators should consider relaxing Know Your Customer regulations on PPE shipments so that payments are made faster.

The US government knows that it can act quickly in the face of serious threats. In late March, we saw the FDA move at the alarming speed of issuing an emergency license for the use of antimalarial drugs in coronavirus care, shortening a potentially years-long process to weeks .

It is time to apply the same urgency to PPE procurement and distribution. American logistics companies are ready to mobilize and respond to this unprecedented threat.

Ryan Petersen is CEO of Flexport.

More opinions about Fortune:

-Why we need a government supply chain office more than ever

—Farm workers are considered “essential” but remain unprotected

-These are the top pharmaceutical inventors and innovators

—Coronavirus is causing a catastrophic crisis in very debt-rich companies

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Screening: CEO of Canada’s largest bank

Listen to the audio briefing “Fortune 500 Daily”

. [TagsToTranslate] coronavirus