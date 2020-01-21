What the US-France tariff means for alcohol

Good news: The alleged 100 percent tariffs for champagne are gone.

Bad news? We may be back in the same position in a year.

According to The Drinks Business, a French diplomatic source has told the media that US-France tariffs will be suspended for one year. A tweet from French President Emmanuel Macron and an “excellent” response from President Trump, because I think that’s how we’re doing it now – the news seems to confirm it.

Great discussion with @realDonaldTrump about digital taxes. We will make a good agreement together to avoid tariff escalation.

– Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2020

Excellent! https://t.co/5OBYCFQCQo

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

The original tariffs were introduced in response to a US 3% tax on large technology companies that provide services to French consumers.

Unfortunately, this handshake agreement – and yes, nothing is official – does not seem to change the previously announced 25 percent tariff for single malts (and EU wines and other goods) that were part of other recent tariff threats. Read more here about how these tariffs could harm the burgeoning natural wine movement in America.

