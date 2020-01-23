What these 16 random WWE stars from the 2000s look like today

The 2000s spanned various ages of wrestling and were not as profitable for WWE as the Attitude Era, but still interesting and exciting. The company picked up several mid-card WCW wrestlers as part of a failed invasion angle and later signed some of its top players after their gymnastics contracts expired. Most of them, except Booker T, did not reach the level they were in WCW.

Over the course of the decade, WWE made a great contribution to building stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Batista, while a revolving door from medium-sized card wrestlers filled television time at Raw and SmackDown! While ECW’s return was relatively unsuccessful, wrestlers like The Miz and Zack Ryder also had time to develop their characters. Some of these wrestlers are still associated with WWE, but most have turned to other actions or aspirations. Where exactly are they and what do they look like today?

16 Prince Albert

Prince Albert made his debut in 1999 and later drove with Albert and A-Train in his original run, which lasted until 2004. He later returned in 2012 as Lord Tensai. The former Intercontinental Champion did not do much else in the WWE Ring, but due to his many years of experience, he was appointed head coach at the WWE Performance Center in 2015.

15 Val Venis

Val Venis is not quite the ladies’ man today as he was at the height of his run in the WWE. The two-time Intercontinental Champion was mainly used in an improvement role after a strong run in the Attitude era from 2003 to 2009. He is now a well-known cannabis proponent and has recently lost some weight in preparation for his first marathon.

14 Trevor Murdoch

Although he had the impression that he was 40 years old when he debuted in the WWE in 2005, Trevor Murdoch is only 39 years old and is currently wrestling in the NWA. The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion retired from wrestling in 2018, but made his debut at the first NWA power taping and has received a decent boost since then.

13 Chris Masters

The Masterlock Challenge was one of the most innovative ways that WWE has introduced a new character over the past two decades. She helped Chris Masters assert himself as a dominant heel until Bobby Lashley finally broke it. He last wrestled in TNA-IMPACT in 2018 and last January at PCW Ultra against Killer Kross.

12 gear rel

Like Masters and Murdoch, Gangrel continues to struggle sporadically on the independent course. The former leader of the brood was employed by WWE until 2001 and had unforgettable stays in the mid-2000s. In addition to taking on independent bookings, he owns and trains budding young wrestlers at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum in Florida.

11 Billy Gunn

As one of the few on this list who still looks like two decades ago, Billy Gunn is getting on in years thanks to his intense training regiment and his desire to wrestle with his son Austin Gunn. This dream came true in an episode of AEW Dark when they banded together to defeat Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears.

10 raven

Raven is one of the most vulnerable ex-WWE talents and has expressed his opinion on his stay at WWE several times. Although he may not have been used to his potential, he was a 27-time hardcore champion and produced a number of high quality matches. He hosts the podcast for The Raven Effect and continues to earn bookings on the independent circuit with Justin Credible as part of a tag team.

9 Scotty 2 Hotty

Half of Too Cool’s Scotty 2 Hotty debuted in 1997 in the WWE and had a 10-year run with the company. He then performed sporadically until 2014 while wrestling on the independent circuit. He joined the WWE Performance Center as a coach in 2016 and continues to do so. In a 2018 WWE article, Otis Dozovic cited Scotty 2 Hotty as his inspiration as a child, and this is no doubt now evident in the earlier WWE article using The Caterpillar as a trademark.

8 Al Snow

Believe it or not, Al Snow is in better shape now than when he wrestled regularly in the WWE. Although regular contact with garbage cans and steel chairs may leave little time for training. Snow, who last wrestled in the WWE in 2003 and later served as a commentator on Sunday Night Heat and ECW on Sci-Fi, acquired Ohio Valley Wrestling in April 2018.

7 RVD

Despite the fact that he’s approaching 50, RVD continues to grapple with IMPACT regularly and is in relatively good shape in every way. As if an enthusiastic proponent of cannabis use wasn’t controversial enough, he’s now looking at a polygamous story in IMPACT that the company has banished from Twitch after a less than healthy “three-way celebration” scene aired.

6 Orlando Jordan

Orlando Jordan’s WWE run lasted from 2003 to 2006, during which time the New Jersey native was a unique American champion. He has since wrestled in TNA-IMPACT and on the Independent Circuit in Australia. He lives in Australia and has been charged with questionable behavior towards young wrestlers outside the ring. He also did stunts in the AMC series Preacher and appeared in the film The Whistleblower.

5 Christopher Nowinski

Nowinski’s gimmick as a Harvard graduate was in fact not a gimmick at all. The 41-year-old graduated from school in 2000 and soon spent two years in the WWE. He was a two-time hardcore champion. Since then he has completed his Harvard training as a co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The former college football player is also the author of Head Games: Football’s Concussion Crisis.

4 Tommy dreamers

If someone is more apt to talk about concussion than Nowinski, it could be Tommy Dreamer. The former ECW star was in the WWE from 2001 to 2010 and was a 14-time hardcore champion. He remains incredibly active on the independent circuit and has even fought in MLW, AEW and IMPACT. He is also the founder of the House of Hardcore Promotion and Wrestling School.

3 Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner is 57 years old and should probably be resting on a lounger somewhere, but the two-time WWE Tag Team Champion and former WCW Heavyweight World Champion continues to wrestle on the independent track. He even wrestled with IMPACT in 2019 and recently emerged as the third member of Nick Aldis’ stable during an NWA power tapes.

2 Carlito

Carlos Colon Jr. made his WWE debut as Carlito Cool in 2003 and worked for the company for seven years. During this time, he won both the USA and Intercontinental Championships and the Tag Team Championship with Primo. WWE has reportedly been interested in bringing him back in 2019, but he continues to wrestle on the independent racetrack instead. However, he appeared in an episode of season two of Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness.

1 Mr. Kennedy

The disgusting but funny way Mr. Kennedy imagined himself in a WWE ring helped him get into the main event scene when he arrived in 2005. and later spent six years as a main actor at TNA-IMPACT. Most recently, he appeared in the NWA Power episode of September 30 and runs the Academy: School of Professional Wrestling in Minnesota.

