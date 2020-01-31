What these Gibbs HS students do on the toilet goes viral

LARGO, Florida (WFLA) – Gibbs high school students go viral for their impressive choral videos … in the school pool.

According to Pinellas County Schools, the “Men’s Bathroom Choir”, which currently has 14 students, has almost 47,000 YouTube subscribers.

Students from the school’s Pinellas County Center for the Arts founded the group. They write their own arrangements and record videos in which they appear in the men’s toilet during lunch.

Timofei Sennikov is the director of the choir. He said their YouTube videos started as a joke.

“We just wanted other people to see us and maybe laugh with us too. But then people from scratch wrote me on YouTube who said, “Whoa, I’m from Dixie, are you on the recommended tab?” Are you right here Are you that? “He explained.” And at least I had no idea that 120 people would reach me on social media, just texting in general. And that really surprised me how fast and how viral we can go. ”

Sennikov surprisingly said that only two of the students in the group came from the choir.

“The rest came from either the band or the guitar. Some even came from the Gibbs High School theater department. So it’s really nice to see how everyone from different programs come together and belong to this one group, ”he said.

So far, the videos of the teenagers have had 1.2 million views.

The choir recorded an original song and posted it on its channel about two months ago. It now has over 774,000 views.

Pinellas County Schools said in a media release that the boys “are trying to improve the image of high school bathrooms.”

The Men’s Bathroom Choir plans to make more videos at least once a week to keep the fan base going and growing.

And the group doesn’t plan to perform in this one bathroom forever.

“Oh, definitely not. We plan to do it somewhere in the city too. This is not the only bathroom that (we will) be here … we have plans for where to go next, ”said Sennikov.

You can access the full YouTube channel by clicking here.

