What time does the ring run for a blockbuster rematch begin

All eyes are on this month’s blockbuster rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

In December 2018, the two heavyweight stars in Los Angeles made for an exciting draw.

Tyson Fury meets Deontay Wilder again on February 22nd

Both have won two victories since then, and now they meet again to renew their rivalry.

2020 promises to be a huge year of boxing at the highest level and Fury vs Wilder II could become an absolute classic.

Fury vs Wilder 2: date and start time in Great Britain

The heavyweight title fight will take place on Saturday February 22nd at the legendary MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

With the fight taking place in the United States, it will be a late night for British fans.

The United Kingdom is eight hours ahead of Sin City, which means the main event starts at around 4 a.m.GMT on Sunday, February 23.

The ring walks will depend on how the undercard plays with greats like Charles Martin and Emanuel Navarrete in action.

The fight night can be viewed at the BT Sport Box Office, while talkSPORT offers you exclusive radio coverage and a live blog on the website.

Tyson Fury meets Deontay Wilder again on February 22nd

Fury vs Wilder 2: what was said?

Deontay Wilder remembers in shock when Tyson Fury got off the screen in her first fight after seeing him “spread like a murder”.

Wilder told talkSPORT: “It was incredible to see. My face showed the impression of surprise.

“As if I was surprised because when you hit someone, most of the time when I hit someone, they fall, and especially as I stood over him, his eyes wandering in the back of his head and his neck pulsing with veins.

“With hot blood running right over him because his body is reacting and his body can be seen on the screen like a murder scene, it was surprising to see him get up.

“Inside I was like” yes “. I threw my hands up because we were up to the hype of the fight and I can only imagine that the people in the arena or the people at home who hear it on the radio will hear him go down. Wilder knocked him down. “

“Now that you hear that Wilder has knocked someone down in your heart, you’re like” Damn it is over “because that’s what I’m doing. It was an exciting fight.”

Deontay Wilder during his rematch with Tyson Fury

Fury vs Wilder 2: history of the band

Anger – savage

Nationality: British – American

Age: 31-34 years

Height: 6 feet 9 – 6 feet 7

Attitude: Orthodox – Orthodox

Range: 85 to 83 inches

Record: 29-0-1 – 42-0-1

KOs: 20-41

Rounds: 186-143

Debut: December 6th, 2008 – November 15th, 2008

Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber