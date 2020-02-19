[What Time is Tonight’s 2020 Democratic Debate]

NBC, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent will host Wednesday night’s Democratic primary debate.

The party’s ninth primary debate will be broadcast live from Las Vegas, Nevada. The debate airs just a few days before the Nevada caucuses, which will take place on Saturday, and one week after the New Hampshire primaries.

This will be former Mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s first debate, and he will be joined on the stage by former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. It excludes only two remaining Democratic candidates from tonight’s debate: billionaire Tom Steyer and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

According to a new Washington Post-ABC News Poll, Sanders holds a national lead over his competitors going into tonight’s debate. The poll shows that Sanders’s support has surged from 23 percent to 32, while Biden’s has fallen from 32 percent to 16.

Polls also show a rise for Bloomberg, who is expected to receive several attacks from his opponents regarding his past comments on stop and frisk, the controversial policing practice he advocated for as mayor of New York City. Bloomberg is likely to also be attacked over accusations of past sexist comments.

Klobuchar surged in New Hampshire following the last debate, surpassing Warren and marking tonight’s debate as Warren’s chance to re-assert herself as a top candidate.

The debate will kick off at 9 p.m. EST and is set to last two hours.