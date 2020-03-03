what-to-check-out-for-on-super-tuesday

Super Tuesday will not make a decision the Democratic nomination but could give Bernie Sanders a delegate haul major sufficient to seize a commanding hold on the race — with a newly rejuvenated Joe Biden nipping at his heels.

The big question heading into Tuesday’s contests in 14 states is whether Biden, fresh new off his extraordinary get in South Carolina and now with Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg endorsements, can acquire around plenty of previous-minute voters to block Bernie from a Tremendous Tuesday rout.

The Vermont socialist should really earn the largest prize — California — and that could give him hundreds of delegates to make him the apparent front-runner heading into the subsequent round of contests subsequent week.

But the Democratic institution is immediately coming alongside one another powering Biden in a past-ditch bid to preserve Sanders from profitable other aggressive states from Texas to Massachusetts.

The force is obviously having to Bernie, mainly because he’s currently referring to himself in the third human being.

“There is a substantial energy attempting to halt Bernie Sanders,” Sanders explained in Utah. “The corporate establishment is coming alongside one another, the political establishment is coming alongside one another, and they will do all the things. They are seriously getting nervous.”

Here are the other significant thoughts that must be answered immediately after the polls near on Tuesday: