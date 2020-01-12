What to do if the sparks don’t fly

Loading...

I once received this all too common question from a customer: “What is the value of spending time and money on a second date if I wasn’t blown away on the first date?” In other words, do you have to ask someone out or do you agree with a second date when the first date was just OK?

I told my client, as I will tell you, whether or not someone should be taken on a second date if you were not fascinated by the first one. Sometimes it is somehow very clear … you have a spark or you can no longer see this person for some reason. However, if you think there is a connection, but you need to get to know the person better to find out, then it is definitely worth the second date. Remember that people are not always themselves on the first date.

The rule I tell people is this: if you want to have another conversation, go on a second date. Note the rule is not this: if there is no fireworks, there must be no chemistry. Chemistry is elusive and sometimes it creeps in later on.

Often people reason that they should abandon the second date for fear that they “lead the other person further”, which makes him or her think that this could be the start of a relationship while the next date was in fact “just to see if there is potential. Isn’t it the whole point of dating to see if you are compatible with someone? And keep in mind that a “date” means nothing more than just meeting again.

To show an illustration, 13 years ago, I went on a first date with someone I met in a sports team. He seemed like a good guy, so I agreed to meet him for dinner … maybe my first mistake. I like to think that I can talk to a brick wall if I have to, but in this case it was difficult. There were silences. Many of them. Awkward. When the date expired, I thought to myself: “Nice enough, rather boring. I don’t think I love him. “

I thanked him the following day via e-mail (which I do recommend – e-mail via sms – if you are interested, and in this case I made a mistake on the side of being nice). After a few quick and surprisingly funny emails, he asked me again. I paused. No, I didn’t have a great time on the first date. Yes, I could still have a conversation with him, that is the question I am asking to use to determine if I am going on a second date. I thought it couldn’t hurt “just to see.”

Something happened on that second date. This guy was funny. And charming. And, you wouldn’t know, cute. It turned out that he was just very nervous on that first date, which he told me much later. We went out for a year and a half, all because I Gave me another chance.

Back to my client’s original question …

Remember that you don’t have to make any real decisions after date 1, such as what kind of wedding porcelain you will buy or that you live in the city or in the suburbs. Well, to his concerns about money, you don’t even have to spend a cent on that second date if you don’t want to! There are lots of fun activities out there – walking, cycling, going to a playground, volunteering – for which no major (or other) financial investments are needed.

So just ask yourself this question after an OK date: do I want another conversation with this person? If the answer is perhaps yes, you have nothing to lose (except maybe an hour or two of your time) by trying again and you have everything to win. Keep your doors open until you decide to close them.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the world of online dating.