what-to-do-if-you-consider-you-have-covid-19-coronavirus-signs-and-symptoms

Much more than 100 conditions of COVID-19 have been described in virtually a dozen states across the country as of Monday. Well being officers in Seattle declared four additional fatalities related to the new coronavirus, bringing the whole in the U.S. to 6.

If you think you are developing signs or symptoms affiliated with COVID-19 and have explanation to consider you have been exposed to the virus, the Centers for Ailment Command recommends calling your health practitioner. Symptoms consist of fever, cough and shortness of breath and can look up to two months immediately after publicity.

Be well prepared to talk about your signs or symptoms and explain when and how you think you have been exposed, no matter if by way of traveling or through make contact with with yet another human being identified to be contaminated. It truly is important to contact in advance and not just clearly show up at your doctor’s office environment, the CDC explained, to support prevent some others from likely remaining exposed.

Your medical professional will then get the job done with well being authorities to decide if a COVID-19 check is warranted. There are a restricted selection of examination kits accessible, so not all who display screen indications can be tested.

In addition, the CDC suggests that those who are verified to be infected or suspect that they could be follow these safety measures in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Remain at property until you are trying to find health-related treatment. Inside your house, try to continue to be in a particular home away from other persons and use a different toilet if achievable. Your doctor will work with wellbeing authorities to decide how long you ought to continue to be in residence isolation.

Pertaining to deal with masks, the company states these with COVID-19 must “wear a experience mask when you are around other persons (e.g., sharing a place or car) or animals and ahead of you enter a healthcare provider’s office.” Simply click here to learn much more about facial area masks and the new coronavirus.

Wash your hands with cleaning soap and drinking water typically, particularly following blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Use an alcohol-primarily based hand sanitizer with at minimum 60% alcohol if cleaning soap and water are not readily available.

Chorus from sharing individual house objects like cups, towels and bedding with other individuals in your household.

Cleanse substantial-touch surfaces like counters, phones, bedside tables and bathrooms daily. Surfaces that contaminated with body fluids need to also be cleaned consistently.

Seek clinical consideration if you assume your symptoms are worsening.

Source: CDC.gov

