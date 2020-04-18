What to do when you’re bored at home, based on your zodiac sign

Making limited contacts with the outside world in recent weeks makes many of us feel a little crazy. Because let’s face it, there are only so many chats with scrolling, streaming and zooming that can be done in a single week. Plus, how many more times can you scour the fridge for another snack? Finding new ways to entertain yourself when you are bored at home is suddenly at the top of our priority lists.

What makes astrology so fun and wonderful is that it offers insights into what makes us tick, so if you’re trying to find something fun and fun to do with your free time at home right now, why not look at your zodiac sign for some people suggestions? Each sign has its own strengths and weaknesses, so by playing to the interests and motives of our solar signs, we can find things to do that prevent the mixed boredom we all collectively experience and actually feel productive and emotionally stimulating.

However, get ready to kiss your endless scrolling peace and check out these suggestions for what to do if you are bored at home based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Breaking sweat

Tina Gong / Hustle

Aries is naturally energetic and physical, so breaking a sweat will help you feel more like yourself. There are plenty of free or discounted virtual training classes – or you can just play your favorite pop album and dance your butt off in front of your looks like you’re in a club again with your team. It’s amazing what some endorphins can do to our well-being.

Taurus: Treat yourself

Tina Gong / Hustle

You know how to work hard, Taurus, but do you know what else your area of ​​expertise is? Self-concern. And you’ve earned it! A slap on a clay mask, a soothing bath and then giving yourself a lovely pedicure at home is a great way to spend the evening – and you’ll feel refreshed afterwards as well.

Twins: Learn something new

Tina Gong / Hustle

If anyone likes fun facts and in-depth information, it’s you, twins. And while chatting with your friends is fun, it can also be exhausting to be so social – even if it’s virtual – so do yourself a Reddit account and start browsing the clusters that pique your interest. You can also choose to simply browse or participate in virtual conversations according to your mood.

Cancer: Bake something

Tina Gong / Hustle

Cancer is homely and nurturing by nature, so stroll your way into everyone’s heart (including yours) through the comforting baking act. Look for your inventory of materials in your closets, and then get creative with what you have. It will keep you busy for a few hours – and the taste of the treats you bake will be even more delectable.

Leo: Go live on Instagram

Tina Gong / Hustle

Use your great personality and confident personas by going live on Instagram to entertain your followers. Whether you choose karaoke your favorite love song, live life on your cooking adventures, or just come to life and play your favorite theme that day, you are sure to entertain yourself (and others) with the excitement you have with all eyes. .

Virgo: Get organized

Tina Gong / Hustle

Virgins have a gift when it comes to organizing – like, seriously, Marie Condo has nothing on you, so you’ll probably find it reassuring, entertaining, and effective to deal with a home organization project that’s been on your back for a while, such as sorting your clothes, cleaning a drawer or Organize all your jewelry. Once you get into the groove, you’ll find that hours go by like minutes – and the finished result will certainly inspire joy.

Libra: Give yourself a makeover

Tina Gong / Hustle

Liberals love to shrug it off, but it feels a little awkward to dress up with nowhere to go, as we currently spend most of our time at home. But you don’t need an excuse outside the home to experiment with your look. Dig in your closet and try some funky punk pairings, then click #OOTD photos for reference below. Or upload a YouTube makeup tutorial so you can finally control the bright, winged eyeliner look you were looking for.

Scorpio: A study of how to read astrology tables

Tina Gong / Hustle

You are a mystical being, Scorpio, and let’s be honest – you like to get the inside scoop on people and dig under the surface. Instead of bringing the garbage out of your exes ’social media accounts, take it to the next level and list their astrology in the table. Get started with Googling to find the basics on how to read an astrology chart, then explore further. You will be making astro zoom calls for your friends and family in no time.

Sagittarius: Attend a free online class

Tina Gong / Hustle

You are ruled by Jupiter Planet Jupiter, so you will indulge your free learning journey to learn by taking an online lesson to learn a new skill from home. There are many virtual resources that can enrich your day and teach you something new – so sign up for free cooking classes, gardening lessons, or even open-access college courses that will keep you entertained at home.

Capricorn: Spruce up your new links

Tina Gong / Hustle

As a work-focused mark, you should always be at your fingertips and make sure your resume, LinkedIn account and other professional resources are up to date. It always floats somewhere in our to-do lists, so performing it will feel like a significant achievement that will come in handy down the road.

Aquarius: Watch a documentary

Tina Gong / Hustle

As an air sign, you like to learn new things about the world, so streaming programs and movies doesn’t always cut it. Expand your mind while entertaining yourself by streaming a documentary instead. Check out your streaming service for interesting options, or check out some of the many online resources for free documentary access, such as Documentary Paradise.

Pisces: Get creative

Tina Gong / Hustle

Pisces are naturally creative and enjoy expressing themselves through art, so take out your art supplies – whether it’s paint and fabric, magazines and glue for collecting, or just a pencil and paper – and spend a few hours free expression. This therapeutic practice is fun and entertaining, and you’ll be happy to have something beautiful to show at the end.