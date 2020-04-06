The middle of the global epidemic that forced much of the world to stay home is not exactly the ideal moment for a short-form mobile video platform designed for viewers on the road to premiere. However, this is the moment Kibi is facing. The new service offers five to 10 minute episodes of shows titled under big names such as Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen and Liam Hemsworth. But when we’re all stuck in the face with nothing but time to watch long hours of TV, is it really worth watching something on Quebec? If there are, these are your best bets.

Chrissy’s Court

Chrissy Court is exactly what it sounds like: Chrissy Teigen purports to be a judge and guide small claims cases, such as romantic disputes and lost DJ gear. Teigen’s mother serves as her supervisor and her husband John Legend occasionally appears as an “expert witness.” Everything is very silly, but anyone amused by Teigen’s Twitter presence will surely enjoy it.

The most dangerous game

The premise of the most dangerous game is probably familiar to those who read Richard Connell’s short story on which it is based. In Quebec’s adaptation, Liam Hemsworth portrays Dodge Tines, a terminally ill person who agrees to hunt for sports for his family’s money and treatments. This is a naturally intriguing premise facing the same old Hunger Games scrape, and the show also features Christophe Walls as the game’s utterly vicious supervisor.

Reverse Murder House

Blasting between HGTV and real crime, Murder House Flip is perhaps the wildest show on Quebec. All the episodes begin with a description of the murders that occurred in a particular house, and then divide rather funnyly into a great house bang. Think of it like Fixer Upper, only with exclusively haunted houses.

survive

Based on Alex Morrell’s novel of the same name, stars Sophie Turner and Cory Hawkins survive as airplane crash survivors who lost in frozen tundra. Together they need to figure out how to survive the elements and work collaboratively, all while Turner’s character struggles to cling to her desire to live.

dismantled

Directed by the unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, Titus Burgess, Dishmantled is a ridiculous show where chefs blow up a face at a meal and then tasked with recreating it based on what they can taste on their clothes and floor. It feels like Cutthroat Kitchen taken to the edge, and features guests like Dan Levy and Anthony Prowski who look amused when the canon comes out.

hit the road

Hosted by Kaika Palmer and Joel Kim Buster, Singled Out is a reboot of the dating TV series MTV with the same name. The premise is simple: 30 contestants are dealing with one person’s attention through a series of blind speed dates. It’s as if love is blind and gives all contestants only a few minutes to make a decision; It’s certainly not the height of high quality TV, but it’s incredibly messy.

As the streetlights continue

Described by Mashable as “brutality photography and beautiful script” with streetlights continuing to be Queby’s main hit. Part Peak Twins, Part Stranger Things, the show follows the story of Charlie Chambers, a boy who encounters the brutal murder of an adolescent girl. In Chapter Two, Jacobs’s chosen stars star as Charlie, and Queen Latifah plays the detective in the case.

Nightgowns

RuPaul Drag Race fans will probably enjoy the night camp, a short docu-series centered on Season 9 Sasha Vellore. She strays away from Drag Rice’s amusing campaign, and instead examines drag as an art form and seriously considers what the people who live and breathe mean.

Nikki Perh

The reaction may change, but Vox’s Emily Todd Dreff wrote that Nicky Perah is the fun-loving show she “enjoyed with all her heart.” This is a strange quirk where Nicole Ritsche tries to rebrand herself as a “Nicky Perah” and become a rapper, but also as a hive. This is absurd and difficult to explain, but maybe this kind of off-the-wall show is just what people need right now.

Beyond these highlights, there are also 50 states of fear, a horror anthology from Spider-Man director Sam Raimi; Rapper’s punk chance to reboot; White’s sneaky-central sneakers don’t have these; And Queens Goats, a retelling of Reese Witherspoon’s telling of the powerful females of the animal kingdom. If there’s one thing to say about Quebie, it’s that he has no star power shortages.